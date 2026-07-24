Planning IVF? Fertility expert shares the key terms every couple should know before the first consultation
From AMH to embryo transfer, IVF terms every couple should understand before meeting a fertility specialist.
The process of beginning IVF treatment can be quite intimidating since the couple is exposed to a variety of new words in a medical context. Learning a few basics regarding IVF terminology prior to the first visit could help the discussion with the fertility specialist be more productive. Dr Kalyani Shrimali, clinical director and fertility specialist, Nova IVF Fertility, Indore, explains the key terminologies couples are likely to hear.
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AMH- Anti-Mullerian Hormone
AMH, Anti-Müllerian Hormone, is the first word a patient is likely to hear. It is a blood test that provides information about the number of eggs left in the ovaries. “The AMH test does not predict natural conception but helps the doctor design the IVF treatment regimen,” said Dr Kalyani Shrimali.
AFC- Antral Follicle Count
The other concept that couples need to be familiar with is AFC (Antral Follicle Count). This is calculated using an ultrasound and refers to the number of follicles that are found in the ovaries during the initial days of a woman’s menstrual cycle. This is also an alternative to the AMH test.
Semen analysis
Semen analysis is another key investigation that couples should be familiar with. It evaluates the male partner's sperm count, motility (movement), morphology (shape), and other parameters that influence fertility. Since male factors contribute to nearly half of all infertility cases, semen analysis is an essential part of fertility assessment and helps determine the most appropriate treatment approach.
Blastocyst
There are some differences that couples need to know about the egg, the embryo, and the blastocyst. The egg comes out from the ovary, and after fertilization by the sperm, it becomes an embryo, and by day 5 or day 6, if everything proceeds normally, it becomes the blastocyst.
Egg freezing
For women who wish to preserve their fertility for the future, egg freezing (oocyte cryopreservation) is another important concept. This procedure involves collecting and freezing healthy eggs for use at a later stage. According to Dr Kalyani Shrimali, it may be considered by women who wish to delay parenthood for personal or professional reasons, or before undergoing medical treatments that could affect fertility.
ICSI- Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection
The other name that you are likely to come across frequently is ICSI, which stands for Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection. This involves directly injecting a healthy sperm into an egg. This procedure is recommended mostly when there are cases of male infertility or failures to conceive through other methods.
Embryo grading
One may hear about embryo grading as well, which is basically the evaluation of an embryo based on its appearance under a microscope. While good-grade embryos have a high rate of implantation, it does not mean that pregnancy will certainly happen because genetics and uterine conditions play an equally important role.
Embryo transfer
Lastly, it is important for the couple to learn the distinction between an embryo transfer and a frozen embryo transfer (FET). There are times when freezing embryos for a future cycle may lead to better results, especially when the environment in the uterus is more receptive.
The most essential terminologies that a couple needs to know, nonetheless, are those related to individualized treatments. IVF is not a one-size-fits-all program; each protocol will depend on the age of the couple, ovarian reserve, sperm profile, health background, and fertility plans.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More
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