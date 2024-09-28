Government revises CGHS rates for these medical treatments, check new costs and other details

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has announced newly revised rates for neuro-implants under the the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS), which can benefit both central government employees and pensioners, according to a Financial Express report. For currently serving employees, the request goes through their department, while pensioners have to approach the Additional Director of their respective CGHS zone

What are the types of applicable neuro-implants and who can prescribe and approve them?

Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) implants: They help in managing movement disorders, including from Parkinson’s disease and essential tremor, by sending electrical impulses to the specific brain regions.

They are prescribed by a neurologist from a government hospital.

Intra-Thecal Pumps: They deliver medication directly to the spinal fluid for chronic pain management.

Spinal Cord Stimulators: They help relieve chronic pain by sending electrical signals to the spinal cord, which masks pain signals to the brain.

Both Intra-Thecal Pumps and Spinal Cord Stimulators require approval from two neurology or neurosurgery specialists.

The CGHS Director is responsible for the final approval of all requests.

The new revision supersedes all the memos which came before, from 2008, 2014, and 2018, when it comes to permission and reimbursement of costs on these implants.

What is the application process?

The beneficiaries have to submit the neuro-implant requests to the appropriate technical committee.

What are the revised costs?

The updated costs (inclusive of GST) for the devices are as follows:

DBS Non-Rechargeable Device: ₹8,37,497 – ₹10,32,586

DBS Rechargeable Device: ₹11,24,049 – ₹13,89,936

Intra-Thecal Pump: ₹5,29,898

Spinal Cord Stimulator: ₹13,90,243

Am important point to note is that the costs do not cover surgery expenses.

Is there any warranty for the devices?

Each device comes with a one-year warranty, which can cover battery failures or malfunctions. The revised rates will remain effective for two years from the date of this announcement.

