New proposal for central government pensioners: CGHS beneficiaries may get additional benefits

There is now a new proposal to offer the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY) scheme as an additional option to beneficiaries of the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) and the Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS), according to a Financial Express report. This comes in the backdrop of the centre extending PM-JAY benefits also to the senior citizens aged 70 and above(Representational Image/Pixabay)

The proposal comes from Shiva Gopal Mishra, Secretary of the National Council (Staff Side) Joint Consultative Machinery for Central Government Employees, who formally wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asking for it, the report read.

This comes in the backdrop of the centre extending PM-JAY benefits also to the senior citizens aged 70 and above who benefit from other public health insurance schemes like GHS and ECHS, in a move which will benefit around 6 crore seniors, providing them a distinct card as well as additional coverage options for existing beneficiaries.

However, they have to choose between their existing benefits or the PM-JAY.

Senior citizens with private health insurance or those under the Employees’ State Insurance Scheme (ESIS) will also be eligible for the PM-JAY benefits.

What are the financial implications of this for retiring employees?

The contribution amounts based on the 7th CPC Pay Matrix are as follows:

Level 1 to 5: ₹30,000

Level 7 to 11: ₹78,000

Level 12 and above: ₹1,20,000

Mishra's letter cites the financial burden that retiring employees face when required to make a big one-time contribution to avail CGHS benefits after retirement, with Mishra arguing it is unfair to compel them to choose between the CGHS and AB PM-JAY, according to the report.

