Mohamed Al-Fayed's son Omar ‘horrified’ of allegations, ‘thrown into question, the loving memory I had of him’

Omar Alexander Mohamed Al-Fayed, the son of Mohamed Al-Fayed, says he is "horrified" about all the recent allegations against his late father, according to a Sky News report which quoted him as saying that the entire debacle has “thrown into question the loving memory I had of him.” Egyptian businessman and Ritz hotel owner Mohammed Al Fayed poses with his hotel staff in Paris, Monday, June 27, 2016.(Kamil Zihnioglu/AP)

Who was Mohamed Al-Fayed?

Mohamed Al-Fayed was the former owner of British luxury department store Harrods, before selling it to Qatar Holdings, which is the sovereign wealth fund of the State of Qatar in May 2010.

He was also an owner of Fulham FC and the Hôtel Ritz Paris.

What were the allegations against Mohamed Al-Fayed?

Al-Fayed, who died last year at the age of 94, was initially accused by 19 women of rape and sexual abuse between 2005 and 2023, following an investigation by the BBC. This included three rape allegations, 15 sexual assaults, and one complaint related to trafficking.

There are now "60 survivors," according to legal group Justice for Harrods Survivors, who claim this is “with more to come.

Though the accusations primarily came from former staff at the Harrods store in Knightsbridge, central London, the legal group also said complaints came from Fayed's other businesses, including Fulham FC, which he owned between 1997 and 2013.

"How this matter could have been concealed for so long and in so many ways, raises further disturbing questions," the report quoted Omar Fayed as saying.

Though Omar said he loved his father "very much" and that he was a “wonderful dad,” he said he still would not be blinded from “an objective assessment of circumstances.”

“I will continue to support the principles of truth, justice, accountability, and fairness, regardless of where that journey may lead," Omar said. "No one is above the law.”

