NSE, BSE revise transaction fees: Here are new charges effective from October 1

BSE revised transaction charges for Sensex and Bankex options contracts of the equity derivatives segment to ₹3,250 per crore of the premium turnover value. The revised rate will be effective from October 1, 2024. Effective October 1, 2024, BSE will charge ₹ 3,250 per crore for Sensex and Bankex options. SEBI's circular prompted the change, but other equity derivatives' charges remain the same. NSE has its own fee structure for various contracts.(Reuters)

The changes in fee structure came following a Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) circular issued on July 1, 2024, in relation to charges levied by Market Infrastructure Institutions (MIIs).

It should be noted that there will be no changes in the transaction charges in other contracts of the equity derivatives segment. For Sensex 50 options and stock options, BSE charges a transaction fee of ₹500 per crore of premium turnover value and there is no transaction fee for index and stock futures.

NSE will have a transaction fee of ₹2.97 on each side per lakh of traded value while in equity futures it will be ₹1.73 each side per lakh of traded value. For equity options, the transaction fees will be ₹35.03 on each side per lakh of premium value.

For NSE currency futures, the charges will be Rs. 0.35 each side per lakh of traded value. For currency options and interest rate options, the rate will be ₹31.10 each side per lakh of premium value.