Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Sep 27, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

NSE, BSE revise transaction fees: Here are new charges effective from October 1

ByHT News Desk
Sep 27, 2024 08:39 PM IST

BSE revised transaction charges for Sensex and Bankex options to ₹3,250 per crore effective October 1, 2024, per SEBI's directive.

BSE revised transaction charges for Sensex and Bankex options contracts of the equity derivatives segment to 3,250 per crore of the premium turnover value. The revised rate will be effective from October 1, 2024. 

Effective October 1, 2024, BSE will charge <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3,250 per crore for Sensex and Bankex options. SEBI's circular prompted the change, but other equity derivatives' charges remain the same. NSE has its own fee structure for various contracts.(Reuters)
Effective October 1, 2024, BSE will charge 3,250 per crore for Sensex and Bankex options. SEBI's circular prompted the change, but other equity derivatives' charges remain the same. NSE has its own fee structure for various contracts.(Reuters)

The changes in fee structure came following a Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) circular issued on July 1, 2024, in relation to charges levied by Market Infrastructure Institutions (MIIs).

Read more: Why Google paid $2.7 billion to rehire 48-year-old AI genius Noam Shazeer

It should be noted that there will be no changes in the transaction charges in other contracts of the equity derivatives segment. For Sensex 50 options and stock options, BSE charges a transaction fee of 500 per crore of premium turnover value and there is no transaction fee for index and stock futures.

Read more: Zomato co-founder Akriti Chopra quits after 13-year tenure, thanks Deepinder Goyal

NSE will have a transaction fee of 2.97 on each side per lakh of traded value while in equity futures it will be 1.73 each side per lakh of traded value. For equity options, the transaction fees will be 35.03 on each side per lakh of premium value.

Read more: Your olive oil might be unfit for human consumption

For NSE currency futures, the charges will be Rs. 0.35 each side per lakh of traded value. For currency options and interest rate options, the rate will be 31.10 each side per lakh of premium value.

Stay updated with the...
See more
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, September 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On