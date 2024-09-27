NSE, BSE revise transaction fees: Here are new charges effective from October 1
BSE revised transaction charges for Sensex and Bankex options to ₹3,250 per crore effective October 1, 2024, per SEBI's directive.
BSE revised transaction charges for Sensex and Bankex options contracts of the equity derivatives segment to ₹3,250 per crore of the premium turnover value. The revised rate will be effective from October 1, 2024.
The changes in fee structure came following a Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) circular issued on July 1, 2024, in relation to charges levied by Market Infrastructure Institutions (MIIs).
Read more: Why Google paid $2.7 billion to rehire 48-year-old AI genius Noam Shazeer
It should be noted that there will be no changes in the transaction charges in other contracts of the equity derivatives segment. For Sensex 50 options and stock options, BSE charges a transaction fee of ₹500 per crore of premium turnover value and there is no transaction fee for index and stock futures.
Read more: Zomato co-founder Akriti Chopra quits after 13-year tenure, thanks Deepinder Goyal
NSE will have a transaction fee of ₹2.97 on each side per lakh of traded value while in equity futures it will be ₹1.73 each side per lakh of traded value. For equity options, the transaction fees will be ₹35.03 on each side per lakh of premium value.
Read more: Your olive oil might be unfit for human consumption
For NSE currency futures, the charges will be Rs. 0.35 each side per lakh of traded value. For currency options and interest rate options, the rate will be ₹31.10 each side per lakh of premium value.