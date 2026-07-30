Rodríguez goes 8 innings, Moreno hits 2-run homer as Diamondbacks blank Pirates 3-0

PITTSBURGH — Eduardo Rodríguez pitched eight shutout innings, Gabriel Moreno hit a two-run homer and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-0 on Wednesday, clinching the three-game series. HT Image

Arizona now sits two games up on the Pirates for the final NL wild card.

Rodríguez struck out two while giving up five hits on 105 pitches before Brandyn Garcia closed out a hitless ninth inning for his second save of the year.

The loss marked the fifth straight against a left-handed opener for Pittsburgh, while Diamondbacks starters gave up zero earned runs in 20 2/3 innings pitched this series.

Moreno scored the game's first runs, smashing a slider 407 feet into the lawn past the center-field wall. With the hit, he extended his on-base streak to 26 consecutive games.

Max Kepler drove in the only other score with an RBI single in the sixth inning.

Despite three consecutive three-up, three-down innings to start the game, Jared Jones surrendered all three runs and struck out five in six innings for the Pirates.

The Pirates have been shut out in three of their last seven games. They lost 2-0 to the Yankees a week ago and 11-0 to the Cubs on Saturday.

Diamondbacks: After an off day, LHP Mitch Bratt takes the mound for Game 1 of a weekend series at the Cleveland Guardians on Friday.

Pirates: Yet to announce a starter for Thursday's opener of a four-game series at the Cincinnati Reds.

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