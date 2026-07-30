Lindsay Clancy trial: Read transcript of Patrick Clancy's ‘horrific’ 911 call played in court; ‘She killed…’

Day 1 of the Lindsey Clancy murder trial in Massachusetts was headlined by the 911 call by her ex-husband, Patrick Clancy, who testified in court earlier Wednesday. Patrick, who has since separated from Lindsey and remarried, broke down in court as the 911 call was played. Patrick Clancy on the stand. The Lindsay Clancy murder trial is held at Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth on July 29. (David L. Ryan/Pool The Boston Gl)

Lindsey Clancy faces multiple murder charges for the January 2023 murder of her three children with Patrick. The bodies of the children were found by Patrick, dead from strangulation, and the 911 call came immediately after.

Lindsey Clancy, 35, had a history of serious mental illness, which included five days of voluntary admission at McLean Hospital for psychiatric treatment in the days before the January 23, 2024, killings. Lindsey Clancy allegedly asked Patrick Clancy to pick up food and medication from a store when she used an exercise band and carried out the fatal strangulation of her three children: Cora, 5; Dawson, 3; and Callan, 8 months. Subsequently, she attempted suicide.

Lindsey Clancy has pleaded not guilty citing mental illnesses. Her lawyer, Kevin Reddington, has argued that Clancy was overprescribed between October 2022 and January 2023. Reddington presented before the jury the full timeline of her medical prescriptions and also claimed that her bipolar disorder and postpartum psychosis were not diagnosed.

As the trial drags on, at least for the next six weeks, al lot of focus will be on the harrowing 911 call. The call documents Patrick Clancy's reaction after he found the dead bodies of his children, and Lindsey injured after having attempted suicide by jumping out of the window.

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Transcript Of Patrick Clancy's 911 Call Patrick Clancy's 911 call that was played at the Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Massachusetts. The complete transcript of the 911 call has not been played in court but those attending the trial live have been providing and updates and summary from the trial in Plymouth. Judge William F. Sullivan is presiding over the trial.

Below is a summary transcript of the 911 call, as provided by journalist Amy Leigh on X.

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​Dispatch: Explain how she tried to commit suicide... Where is she now? Stay awake. How old is she?

Patrick: 31–33.

​Dispatch: Is she awake?

Patrick: Yes.

​Dispatch: Is she breathing?

Patrick: Yeah.

Patrick: Lindsay, what did you do to your neck?

​Dispatch: She’s talking. When?

Patrick: Last half hour.

​Dispatch: How far did she fall?

Patrick: 20 feet.

​Dispatch: Is she responding normally?

Patrick: A little bit.

​Patrick: Wake up.

​Dispatch: What part of the body was injured?

​Patrick: Neck. She’s breathing. Lindsay, look at me look at me.

Dispatch: Are there weapons?

​Patrick: I don’t see any.

​Dispatch: Where are the kids?

(Multiple voices in background)

Dispatch: Do not move her.

​Patrick: Open your eyes... Lindsay, look at me. Open your eyes.

​Dispatch: I’m going to tell you how to stop the bleeding.

​Patrick: It’s not bleeding open wounds. She’s in the backyard.

​Dispatch: Is there something on her neck? A knife or something. Can you put pressure on it?

Patrick: No.

Patrick: Lindsay, wake up. Put pressure on the cut. Lindsay, look at me say my name.

​Dispatch: She’s conscious. Don’t move her. Tell her to be still.

(Background whimpering; sirens in distance)

​Dispatch: I’m going to stay on the line with you. Is there a fence?

​Patrick: Right here, right here. I need you to stay and go check on my kids.

​Dispatch: Hello?

(Footsteps echo as Patrick runs inside)

​Patrick: Guys? Guys? Oh no... Oh no!

(Screaming and gasping)

​Patrick: "OH MY GOD!"

​Dispatch: Hello... what’s going on?

Patrick: Basement. Basement. OH MY GOD!

​Dispatch: Hello? Hello?

(Screaming and crying on the line)

​Patrick: "AHHHHH, SHE KILLED THE KIDS!!!"

​Patrick: Oh my God!