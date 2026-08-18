Tamil Nadu CM Vijay makes online registration mandatory for first sale of plots, flats: What it means

Tamil Nadu chief minister C Joseph Vijay-led government on Monday made online and presence-less registration compulsory for the first sale of plots and flats in the state in a move aimed to improve transparency and reduce the need for physical visits to sub-registrar offices. The initiative was launched by Tamil Nadu chief minister C Joseph Vijay at the secretariat in Chennai. (X/@CMOTamilnadu)

The initiative was launched by the chief minister at the secretariat in Chennai. It is the first step in the registration department's shift to an advanced system, known as STAR 3.0, according to a press release.

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Online registration mandatory for first-sale plots and flats Under the new system, documents related to the first sale of plots in layouts and apartments will have to be registered only through the online process in Tamil Nadu.

Notably, the first sale of a plot refers to the first time a newly developed plot of land or a flat is sold by the developer to a buyer.

A statement from Vijay’s office read, “The Hon'ble Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, C Joseph Vijay, today (17.8.2026) at the Secretariat, on behalf of the Commercial Tax and Registration Department, launched the process of mandatory registration of first sale of land and first sale of house in apartments in Tamil Nadu only through online, presence-less registration.”