LPU students first denied rape claim, later alleged ‘instructions’ from university

Students at Punjab’s Lovely Professional University (LPU) alleged that a video featuring them, released by the university to counter claims of a girl being raped in a hostel, was scripted. They were told what to say and that the clip was later “trimmed” and posted without consent, three students claimed. The allegations came amid protests at LPU over claims that a student was raped by a construction worker on the university campus and later died by suicide. (ANI ) The allegations came as LPU saw massive protests over claims that a student was raped by a construction worker on the university campus and later died by suicide. A mob allegedly vandalised campus property, set parts of buildings on fire and blocked the Jalandhar-Phagwara highway. They were demanding an FIR against the alleged accused. What LPU claimed in video Amid the unrest, LPU’s Instagram and X accounts posted a video featuring registrar Monika Gulati, seeking to counter claims about the alleged incident in Room 504 of Girls’ Hostel 3 (GH3).

Deep Dive What prompted the violent protests at Lovely Professional University (LPU)? Why did the students at LPU claim the university's video response was scripted? How has Lovely Professional University (LPU) responded to the allegations of rape and subsequent protests?

In the video, Gulati introduces the students as residents of the same room before saying, “I would like you to hear what the girls residing in room number 504 of GH3 told us.” ALSO READ | Blasts heard inside campus, police SUVs set on fire by mob: Why Punjab's LPU is growing tense One of the students said she and the other residents had been living in the room for about two months and that no such incident had occurred there. Another said they had been distressed and warned that they would involve their parents if the harassment continued. The third student asked the police to stop repeatedly visiting the room. LPU used the video as part of its response to the rape claims circulating on social media.

Students say LPU video was scripted The three students who appeared in the LPU video later came forward in another purported clip and alleged that they had been instructed to make the statements. One of the students can be heard saying that they were told to say that they were being troubled by other students and that they had simply followed the instructions given to them. ALSO READ | Second Punjab varsity hit by ‘rape-suicide’ protests; buildings set ablaze, Delhi-Amritsar highway blocked “We were told that you should say something like, ‘The children keep troubling you.’” The student alleged that only part of the original recording was retained before it was posted on Instagram. “Our half video was trimmed and posted on Instagram, which we had no idea about. No consent was taken from us. This happened without our knowledge, and we were unnecessarily abused and subjected to vulgar comments.” Another student said the three had no connection with the alleged incident and asked people to stop targeting them. “We have no involvement in this. A random room was picked and named. We have absolutely no role in this. Please leave us alone.” HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the videos.