LPU students first denied rape claim, later alleged ‘instructions’ from university
Three students who appeared in an LPU clarification video have now alleged that they had been instructed to make the statements.
Students at Punjab’s Lovely Professional University (LPU) alleged that a video featuring them, released by the university to counter claims of a girl being raped in a hostel, was scripted. They were told what to say and that the clip was later “trimmed” and posted without consent, three students claimed.
The allegations came as LPU saw massive protests over claims that a student was raped by a construction worker on the university campus and later died by suicide. A mob allegedly vandalised campus property, set parts of buildings on fire and blocked the Jalandhar-Phagwara highway. They were demanding an FIR against the alleged accused.
What LPU claimed in video
Amid the unrest, LPU’s Instagram and X accounts posted a video featuring registrar Monika Gulati, seeking to counter claims about the alleged incident in Room 504 of Girls’ Hostel 3 (GH3).
Deep Dive
In the video, Gulati introduces the students as residents of the same room before saying, “I would like you to hear what the girls residing in room number 504 of GH3 told us.”
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One of the students said she and the other residents had been living in the room for about two months and that no such incident had occurred there. Another said they had been distressed and warned that they would involve their parents if the harassment continued.
The third student asked the police to stop repeatedly visiting the room. LPU used the video as part of its response to the rape claims circulating on social media.
Students say LPU video was scripted
The three students who appeared in the LPU video later came forward in another purported clip and alleged that they had been instructed to make the statements.
One of the students can be heard saying that they were told to say that they were being troubled by other students and that they had simply followed the instructions given to them.
ALSO READ | Second Punjab varsity hit by ‘rape-suicide’ protests; buildings set ablaze, Delhi-Amritsar highway blocked
“We were told that you should say something like, ‘The children keep troubling you.’” The student alleged that only part of the original recording was retained before it was posted on Instagram.
“Our half video was trimmed and posted on Instagram, which we had no idea about. No consent was taken from us. This happened without our knowledge, and we were unnecessarily abused and subjected to vulgar comments.”
Another student said the three had no connection with the alleged incident and asked people to stop targeting them.
“We have no involvement in this. A random room was picked and named. We have absolutely no role in this. Please leave us alone.”
HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the videos.
Why LPU is on boil
A construction worker allegedly raped a female student inside the university hostel three days before the protests, according to a complaint by students.
Students alleged that the hostel warden forced the victim to leave for her home instead of informing the police, DIG Jalandhar Range Naveen Singla said. The student allegedly later died by suicide at her home.
ALSO READ | LPU postpones mid-term exams, suspends classes for 10 days amid violent protests
The university denied the rape-suicide allegation and accused “anti-social elements” of “creating unnecessary confusion among students and attempting to disturb the peaceful academic environment of the University”.
The police investigation has since moved forward despite the university's dismissal of the allegations.
“We have also included five representatives of the protesting students in the probe team. The matter will be thoroughly investigated as all the digital and technical evidence will be taken on record,” Singla said, as per an earlier HT report. Police have also been examining the hostel premises and CCTV footage.
LPU suspends classes, postpones exams
LPU announced that regular classes would remain suspended for 10 days from September 28. Mid-term examinations were postponed until further notice.
In a notice issued for students, the university said students may travel to their hometowns during the 10-day period after consulting their parents or guardians. Those who remain on campus have been advised to stay inside their hostels and avoid unnecessary movement or involvement in any unrest.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnita Goswami
Anita Goswami is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she primarily covers Indian and international news. With four years of industry experience, she has led coverage of Indian General elections, Assembly elections, and national polls in the United States, Canada, Bangladesh, and Nepal. Her reporting covers global wars and major events, including Operation Sindoor, Sheikh Hasina's ouster and the Mahakumbh Mela. She verifies facts and uses clear sources to ensure accurate reporting. As former Chief Copy Editor at Storytailors, she managed teams to produce top-quality content for networks like NDTV, Profit, CNBC-TV18, Upstox and News18. Her work is featured in NDTV, Meaww, and Global Pulse. Throughout her tenure, Anita has collaborated with and been mentored by top industry experts. When not reading, Anita can be found outdoors or at a bakery. Fields of interest: Indian political history, international elections, historical policy analysis, global conflicts, cultural events, Formula 1, art, media ethics and reporting on socio-political change over time.Read More