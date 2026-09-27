LPU postpones mid-term exams, suspends classes for 10 days amid violent protests
The university has also suspended regular classes for 10 days starting September 28, it said in a release.
Punjab’s Lovely Professional University has postponed its mid-term examinations until further notice to ensure the safety and well-being of all students amid ongoing violent protests over an alleged rape-suicide case.
The university has also suspended regular classes for 10 days starting September 28, it said in a release.
“Regular classes will remain suspended for a period of 10 days with effect from September 28, 2026 (Monday). Mid-Term Examinations are postponed until further notice. The revised examination schedule will be communicated separately via UMS.
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Deep Dive
“Students may, in consultation with their parents/guardians, travel to their hometowns during this 10-day period, if they wish to do so. Students who stay back are advised to remain inside their hostels/places of residence and avoid unnecessary movement or involvement in any unrest activities in the interest of their own safety,” LPU said in the press release.
Also Read | Second Punjab varsity hit by ‘rape-suicide’ protests; buildings set ablaze, Delhi-Amritsar highway blocked
What happened at LPU?
Students went on a rampage on campus on Saturday, vandalising property and blocking a national highway over claims of a rape and suicide case.
The violence continued on Sunday, with students resorting to stone-pelting and attacking police vehicles, leaving several policemen injured, officials said. Police responded with a mild lathi charge. Later on Sunday evening, several police vehicles were set on fire by the mob, while some academic buildings were also torched. Explosions were also heard from inside the campus, and some policemen were injured.
Earlier, the university had dismissed the rape-suicide claims and accused “anti-social elements” of “creating unnecessary confusion among students”. However, police said they were investigating both the alleged rape and suicide cases, and an FIR had been registered in connection with the rape allegation.
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A girl student staying at LPU’s G-3 hostel was allegedly raped three days ago, DIG Jalandhar Range Naveen Singla said on Sunday. Singla said a preliminary investigation established that the alleged incident took place three days ago and that the student has since returned home.
Police have recorded her statement and begun the process of registering an FIR under relevant sections. He added that students had also raised the issue of a Telangana student who died by suicide on campus a fortnight ago. Police have initiated inquest proceedings
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShubham Pandey
Shubham Pandey works as Chief Content Producer at the Hindustan Times online desk, where he writes news articles, explainers, and features with a focus on audience engagement, traffic growth, and real-time storytelling. With over a decade of experience across journalism, digital newsrooms, and strategic communications, he brings a strong understanding of online journalism, particularly in leveraging SEO, search trends, and live blogs to drive sustained reader engagement. Previously, he led the sports team at Zee News English, strengthening editorial operations while delivering measurable growth in readership. His reporting experience includes assignments with Firstpost, where he covered sports with a strong narrative focus. Shubham has worked across both startups and large media organisations, including building a sports website from the ground up in a startup environment—demonstrating versatility and leadership. His stint as Senior Account Manager at Edelman India further expanded his expertise in strategic communications, brand storytelling, and reputation management. Across roles, he specialises in content planning, writing, and crafting credible narratives for diverse audiences. He has collaborated with former international cricketers Cheteshwar Pujara, Nick Knight, and Danny Morrison to create compelling, high-impact sports content, blending editorial depth with mass appeal. When he is not writing news or watching sports, he enjoys exploring films from around the world.Read More