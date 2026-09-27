LPU postpones mid-term exams, suspends classes for 10 days amid violent protests

Punjab’s Lovely Professional University has postponed its mid-term examinations until further notice to ensure the safety and well-being of all students amid ongoing violent protests over an alleged rape-suicide case. Students went on a rampage on the LPU campus early Sunday, damaging property and blocking a national highway over claims that an outsider raped a female student on the university premises. (PTI) The university has also suspended regular classes for 10 days starting September 28, it said in a release. “Regular classes will remain suspended for a period of 10 days with effect from September 28, 2026 (Monday). Mid-Term Examinations are postponed until further notice. The revised examination schedule will be communicated separately via UMS. Also Read | Blasts heard inside campus, police SUVs set on fire by mob: Why Punjab's LPU is growing tense

Deep Dive What actions did LPU take regarding mid-term exams and classes amid the protests? Why did students protest at LPU, and what incidents escalated the situation? How is police responding to the allegations surrounding the incidents at LPU?

“Students may, in consultation with their parents/guardians, travel to their hometowns during this 10-day period, if they wish to do so. Students who stay back are advised to remain inside their hostels/places of residence and avoid unnecessary movement or involvement in any unrest activities in the interest of their own safety,” LPU said in the press release. Also Read | Second Punjab varsity hit by ‘rape-suicide’ protests; buildings set ablaze, Delhi-Amritsar highway blocked What happened at LPU? Students went on a rampage on campus on Saturday, vandalising property and blocking a national highway over claims of a rape and suicide case. The violence continued on Sunday, with students resorting to stone-pelting and attacking police vehicles, leaving several policemen injured, officials said. Police responded with a mild lathi charge. Later on Sunday evening, several police vehicles were set on fire by the mob, while some academic buildings were also torched. Explosions were also heard from inside the campus, and some policemen were injured.