‘Hooliganism won’t be tolerated; what is his crime?': Rahul Gandhi, AAP rage over Parvesh Verma's slapgate

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused the BJP government of using force against people who question those in power, while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) demanded Verma's arrest and announced a protest in Tilak Nagar over the incident.

Opposition leaders have hit out at Delhi minister Parvesh Verma after a video allegedly showing him slapping a young man during a road inspection in Tilak Nagar went viral on social media.

The controversy began after the video purportedly showing Verma slapping the man during the inspection surfaced online.

Rahul Gandhi attacks BJP over slap incident Rahul Gandhi said, “A BJP minister from the Delhi government is seen slapping a young man in a video. His crime? He was making a video. A road was being dug up right in front of the minister, and he had a camera in his hand. This is the face of a power that no longer fears the voters.”

“Ask a question on the street - a slap; ask a question on paper leaks - a lathi charge. Ask a question in Parliament - the mic is switched off. These people do this because they no longer fear that elections can remove them. Vote theft buys this - not just the result, but the arrogance that follows. A government that takes victory for granted doesn't need your consent - it demands your silence and blind devotion,” he added.