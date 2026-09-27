‘Hooliganism won’t be tolerated; what is his crime?': Rahul Gandhi, AAP rage over Parvesh Verma's slapgate
The controversy began after the video purportedly showing Parvesh Verma slapping a man during road inspection went viral on social media.
Opposition leaders have hit out at Delhi minister Parvesh Verma after a video allegedly showing him slapping a young man during a road inspection in Tilak Nagar went viral on social media.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused the BJP government of using force against people who question those in power, while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) demanded Verma's arrest and announced a protest in Tilak Nagar over the incident.
Also read | Delhi minister Parvesh Verma loses cool, slaps man filming him during road inspection | Video
Deep Dive
The controversy began after the video purportedly showing Verma slapping the man during the inspection surfaced online.
Rahul Gandhi attacks BJP over slap incident
Rahul Gandhi said, “A BJP minister from the Delhi government is seen slapping a young man in a video. His crime? He was making a video. A road was being dug up right in front of the minister, and he had a camera in his hand. This is the face of a power that no longer fears the voters.”
“Ask a question on the street - a slap; ask a question on paper leaks - a lathi charge. Ask a question in Parliament - the mic is switched off. These people do this because they no longer fear that elections can remove them. Vote theft buys this - not just the result, but the arrogance that follows. A government that takes victory for granted doesn't need your consent - it demands your silence and blind devotion,” he added.
AAP demands action against Parvesh Verma
AAP also criticised Verma over the alleged incident and announced a protest in Tilak Nagar.
"Hooliganism will not be tolerated. A massive protest demonstration in Tilak Nagar against the hooliganism of Minister Pravesh Verma in the BJP government. Put the slap-happy minister behind bars," AAP said.
Former Delhi CM and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal called for Verma's arrest and said he would visit the area on Monday to inspect the road. “Arrest the minister. I will go here tomorrow,” he posted on X.
In another post on X, he said, “A minister of Modi ji slapped a young man publicly for exposing corruption in road construction. I will go to Tilak Nagar tomorrow and inspect this road.”
What CJP said
The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) said on X, “The Modi Govt wants to 'reach out' to Gen Z. Well, here’s what that outreach looks like on the ground: Delhi Cabinet Minister Parvesh Verma slapping a Gen Z for asking questions.”
The slapgate
The man who was allegedly slapped later sought disciplinary action against the minister and claimed that an FIR had been registered in connection with the incident. AAP leaders said a complaint had been submitted, but the police had not yet registered an FIR.
The Delhi BJP expressed regret over the Tilak Nagar incident in which PWD Minister Parvesh Verma allegedly slapped a man during a road inspection. The party claimed that the man was a habitual offender and had earlier been arrested for allegedly assaulting an MCD employee.
In a statement, Delhi BJP media head Praveen Shankar Kapoor alleged that AAP MLA Jarnail Singh provoked Verma by bringing around 50 AAP workers to the inspection site. Kapoor further claimed that Singh behaved in an "indecent and uncivilised manner".
(With inputs from agencies)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShivya Kanojia
Shivya Kanojia is a journalist at Hindustan Times, where she works in the fast-paced digital news ecosystem with a strong sense of editorial judgement and a clear understanding of what makes a story both important and traffic-driven. An alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Shivya brings a thoughtful balance of news value and audience relevance to her work, ensuring stories resonate beyond the immediate headline. Over the course of her three-year journey in the digital news space, Shivya has worked across a wide range of beats, including politics, civic issues, human-interest features and trending news. This diverse exposure has shaped her ability to approach stories with nuance, adaptability and context, whether she is breaking down complex developments or spotlighting everyday narratives that often go unnoticed. She is particularly drawn to human-interest stories, interviews and explainers that offer depth and clarity, aiming to move past surface-level reporting to explore the people, emotions and circumstances behind the news. Prior to joining Hindustan Times, Shivya worked with Firstpost and Times Now, where she covered a broad spectrum of topics and honed her skills in digital journalism . Outside the newsroom, Shivya enjoys discovering new cafés, drawn to good coffee, cosy spaces and unhurried conversations. Shopping is another pastime she cherishes, not always out of necessity, but often guided by instinct and the simple joy of stumbling upon unexpected finds. Above all, she treasures time spent with loved ones, finding meaning in shared laughter, simple moments and memories that linger long after.Read More