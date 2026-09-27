Why Mumbai police denied permission to CJP for October 2 protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar

The Mumbai Police has denied permission to the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) for its proposed protest against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar in Mumbai on October 2, citing restrictions on gatherings at Shivaji Park and concerns over traffic and noise pollution. Cockroach Janta Party Founder Abhijeet Dipke said that the party had been denied permission for the Gandhi Jayanti protest. (ANI/File)

CJP co-founder Abhijeet Dipke said on Sunday that the party had been denied permission for the Gandhi Jayanti protest. He warned CJP will launch a Jail Bharo Andolan in Mumbai on Gandhi Jayanti if their “right to protest” is denied.

The Cockroach Janta Party gave a call for nationwide protests on October 2 if the CEC did not step down by September 26. The outcry followed allegations of dissent within the election commission over its practices and decisions. CJP had said it would launch the countrywide protest from Mumbai.