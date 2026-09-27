Why Mumbai police denied permission to CJP for October 2 protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar
Abhijeet Dipke warned that the CJP will launch a Jail Bharo Andolan in Mumbai on Gandhi Jayanti if their “right to protest” is denied.
The Mumbai Police has denied permission to the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) for its proposed protest against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar in Mumbai on October 2, citing restrictions on gatherings at Shivaji Park and concerns over traffic and noise pollution.
CJP co-founder Abhijeet Dipke said on Sunday that the party had been denied permission for the Gandhi Jayanti protest. He warned CJP will launch a Jail Bharo Andolan in Mumbai on Gandhi Jayanti if their “right to protest” is denied.
The Cockroach Janta Party gave a call for nationwide protests on October 2 if the CEC did not step down by September 26. The outcry followed allegations of dissent within the election commission over its practices and decisions. CJP had said it would launch the countrywide protest from Mumbai.
Why did Mumbai Police deny permission?
Deep Dive
The Mumbai Police said that it is not empowered to grant permission for gatherings at Shivaji Park under the judgment of the High Court in PIL 116/2009 dated 04/01/2013 and a subsequent order of the Government of Maharashtra dated 20/01/16.
"It has been explained to applicant Ajinkya Shinde and he has also been advised to look for alternate venues in Mumbai City for the protest and ask for permission, which will be considered in an appropriate manner," the police notification said.
The police also cited the location's status as a silence zone and residential area, saying the proposed gathering could lead to noise pollution.
Traffic, schools also cited
Mumbai Police said the proposed protest could result in heavy traffic congestion in the area.
The police further pointed to the presence of several schools in the surrounding area, saying traffic disruption caused by the programme could adversely affect students and other people travelling through the vicinity.
What is the row over dissent within EC
CEC Kumar is at the centre of a controversy surrounding the Election Commission after an investigative report by The Indian Express alleged differences between the two election commissioners and Kumar.
Rejecting these claims, the Election Commission on Saturday reasserted that key decisions, including the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter rolls, were taken unanimously by the full commission.
The poll body has maintained that differing views and observations are a normal part of institutional deliberations and asserted that its orders have full legal sanction and follow statutory procedures.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShivya Kanojia
Shivya Kanojia is a journalist at Hindustan Times, where she works in the fast-paced digital news ecosystem with a strong sense of editorial judgement and a clear understanding of what makes a story both important and traffic-driven. An alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Shivya brings a thoughtful balance of news value and audience relevance to her work, ensuring stories resonate beyond the immediate headline. Over the course of her three-year journey in the digital news space, Shivya has worked across a wide range of beats, including politics, civic issues, human-interest features and trending news. This diverse exposure has shaped her ability to approach stories with nuance, adaptability and context, whether she is breaking down complex developments or spotlighting everyday narratives that often go unnoticed. She is particularly drawn to human-interest stories, interviews and explainers that offer depth and clarity, aiming to move past surface-level reporting to explore the people, emotions and circumstances behind the news. Prior to joining Hindustan Times, Shivya worked with Firstpost and Times Now, where she covered a broad spectrum of topics and honed her skills in digital journalism . Outside the newsroom, Shivya enjoys discovering new cafés, drawn to good coffee, cosy spaces and unhurried conversations. Shopping is another pastime she cherishes, not always out of necessity, but often guided by instinct and the simple joy of stumbling upon unexpected finds. Above all, she treasures time spent with loved ones, finding meaning in shared laughter, simple moments and memories that linger long after.Read More