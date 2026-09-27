Bengaluru-bound IndiGo flight suffers tail strike while landing at Kempegowda airport; DGCA to probe incident

A Bengaluru-bound IndiGo flight suffered a tail strike during its landing at the Kempegowda International Airport. The aircraft, flight 6E 6542, departed from Guwahati earlier in the day. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has initiated a probe into the incident. Indigo flight suffered tail strike. (PTI)

In a press statement issued on Sunday, the airlines said the aircraft "experienced an 'Abnormal Runway Contact' while landing during gusty weather". There was no report of any casualty and the passengers and crew disembarked safely.

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Indigo further said the relevant authorities were informed as per the standard operating procedures, and the aircraft was sent for maintenance checks. "It will resume operations after securing necessary clearances," the IndiGo Spokesperson said, while reiterating the airlines' commitment to ensure safety of its customers and crew.

While more details on the matter are awaited, there have been reports of other incidents involving Indigo aircraft this month.