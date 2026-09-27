'Such tactics...': Dipke says Mumbai Police denied permission for CJP's October 2 protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar
Cockroach Janta Party co-founder Abhijeet Dipke said the Mumbai Police has denied permission for launching its protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar.
Cockroach Janta Party co-founder Abhijeet Dipke said on Sunday that the Mumbai Police has denied permission for launching its protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar in the city on October 2.
"Mumbai Police has also denied permission for our protest on 2nd October. Such tactics to suppress citizens’ voices are unacceptable. If we are denied the right to protest, CJP will launch a Jail Bharo Andolan in Mumbai on Gandhi Jayanti," Dipke wrote in a post on X.
The Cockroach Janta Party gave a call for nationwide protests on October 2 if the CEC did not step down amid the ongoing controversy over alleged dissent within the election commission over its practices. CJP had said it will launch the countrywide protest from Mumbai.
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- ABOUT THE AUTHORAkanksha Verma
Akanksha Verma is an Associate Editor at the Hindustan Times in New Delhi. With an experience of over a decade, she has led newsrooms operations and worked on digital content strategies. She is adept at covering breaking news situations and holds expertise in doing long-form explainers on national, political and geopolitical issues. Akanksha has previously worked with The Times Of India, Indian Express Online, News18.com, India Ahead and The Daily Jagran. She has written on key national and global events, including the Lok Sabha Elections, Assembly Elections, US Elections, US-Iran war, Operation Sindoor, Israel-Palestine conflict, Afghanistan conflict, Ram Temple verdict, Ladakh standoff, Abrogation of Article 370 and Demonetisation. She holds a BA (Hons) in English from Ramjas College, University of Delhi, and a Postgraduate Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, Odisha. She is proficient in both English and Hindi and has earned a beginner-level certification in Korean. Beyond her newsroom responsibilities, Akanksha enjoys reading books that explore gender and social issues. She also turns to poetry as a creative outlet, writing verses whenever inspiration strikes.Read More