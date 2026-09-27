'Such tactics...': Dipke says Mumbai Police denied permission for CJP's October 2 protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar

Cockroach Janta Party co-founder Abhijeet Dipke said on Sunday that the Mumbai Police has denied permission for launching its protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar in the city on October 2. Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke addresses a press confrence, in Nagpur, Maharashtra, Wednesday. Sept. 16, 2026. (PTI)

"Mumbai Police has also denied permission for our protest on 2nd October. Such tactics to suppress citizens’ voices are unacceptable. If we are denied the right to protest, CJP will launch a Jail Bharo Andolan in Mumbai on Gandhi Jayanti," Dipke wrote in a post on X.

The Cockroach Janta Party gave a call for nationwide protests on October 2 if the CEC did not step down amid the ongoing controversy over alleged dissent within the election commission over its practices. CJP had said it will launch the countrywide protest from Mumbai.