Boeing identifies software glitch, issues a bulletin to airlines

Plane maker Boeing detected a software issue in its B737 MAX planes, that may result in disengagement of the automated flight guidance system in the second attempt to land in an airport. The original equipment manufacturer (OEM) has been working towards resolving the glitch, it said. (Reuters)

The original equipment manufacturer (OEM) has been working towards resolving the glitch, it said.

To be sure, two Indian airlines; Air India Express (53 aircraft) and Akasa Air (43 aircraft) together have around 96 of these planes.

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A Boeing spokesperson in a statement on Sunday said, “Last month, we informed all 737 operators about a software issue where pilots may experience a reduction in automation during a landing scenario. We shared information with operators that reinforced existing pilot procedures for safely handling such cases.”

Akasa Air spokesperson said that they were in communication with Boeing.

“We are closely coordinating with Boeing and can confirm that there is no impact to the safety of Akasa Air operations. Our aircraft continue to operate safely in accordance with established procedures and applicable regulatory requirements. The safety of our passengers and crew remains our highest priority,” the airline spokesperson said.

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Air India Express did not offer a comment

As per officials aware of the matter, in order to address the issue, Boeing has issued an advisory to all its airline partners to reset the system once a MAX landed at an airport in a second attempt, as a precautionary measure.

A query sent to the civil aviation ministry on if the DGCA had issued any advisory to airlines, did not elicit a response.

This glitch comes days after Airbus too, earlier in the week, detected a quality issue with the surface protection coating on the fuselage of many of its narrow-body aircraft A321Neo planes. These aircraft are operated by both Air India and IndiGo. India has around 190 A321Neo planes.