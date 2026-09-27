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Ludhiana to host 'Jashan-e-Inquilab' on Bhagat Singh's birth anniversary on Sep 28

Ludhiana to host 'Jashan-e-Inquilab' on Bhagat Singh's birth anniversary on Sep 28

Published on: Sep 27, 2026, 17:24:53 IST
PTI
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Ludhiana, Punjab A leader Baltej Pannu announced that a program titled 'Jashan-e-Inquilab' will be held at the Punjab Agricultural University ground in Ludhiana on September 28 to commemorate the birth anniversary of Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh.

Ludhiana to host 'Jashan-e-Inquilab' on Bhagat Singh's birth anniversary on Sep 28
Ludhiana to host 'Jashan-e-Inquilab' on Bhagat Singh's birth anniversary on Sep 28

Pannu described the event as a celebration of Punjab's rich cultural heritage, music, history, and the legacy of its martyrs.

The renowned play "Gagan Damama Bajio" will be performed during the event, featuring prominent Punjabi artists such as Ranjit Bawa and Kulwinder Billa, as well as various 'dhadi jathas.'

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, along with ministers and MLAs, will be present at the celebration, Pannu said, addressing the media.

Pannu also emphasised the importance of remembering the martyrs connected to Punjab's revolutionary legacy.

"Along with Shaheed Bhagat Singh, we will remember Shaheed Sukhdev, who belonged to Ludhiana, and Shaheed Rajguru. Their sacrifices are an inseparable part of our history, and through this programme we want to ensure that the younger generation remains connected with their legacy," he said.

He encouraged people to bring their families to the PAU ground and be part of this celebration, stating, "Our younger generation must learn about our history, understand the sacrifices of our martyrs, and take pride in the rich cultural heritage of Punjab."

"I especially invite all those who wear turbans to attend wearing yellow turbans and become part of this historic celebration. Let us collectively celebrate the spirit, identity and heritage of Punjab," Pannu stated.

The program aims to highlight Punjab's unique musical and cultural identity, he said, adding, "Punjabi music has earned recognition not only in Bollywood but across the world. Through 'Jashan-e-Inquilab', we want to showcase the many colours of Punjab's music, culture and traditions."

"We aspire to revive the spirit of 'Rangla Punjab' - a Punjab that sings, dances, celebrates its culture, and takes pride in its heritage," he added.

Highlighting that Punjab has a glorious cultural identity, he said the young generation must remain connected to it.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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Home/India News/Ludhiana To Host 'Jashan-e-Inquilab' On Bhagat Singh's Birth Anniversary On Sep 28
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