Manipur Kalenjang attack: Death toll rises to 3, one injured, says police

The death toll in the armed attack at Kalenjang in Manipur’s Senapati district has increased to three as another individual who sustained bullet injuries succumbed to his injuries at hospital while undergoing treatment, officers confirmed on Sunday. Deputy chief minister of Manipur Lossi Dikho, who is a Naga legislator and a cabinet minister in Khemchand led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government condemned the killing. (ANI/Representational)

On Saturday around 2.24pm unknown armed individuals launched an attack at the residence of village chief of Kalenjang village, Lhinjahoi Hanshing of Manipur’s Senapati district. During the attack two succumbed to bullet injuries at the spot while two identified as Adani Manio (33) of Michael village and Ashiho Sani (49) of Shajaoba village of the same district sustained bullet injuries, officers said.

District police along with central security forces rush to the spot and recovered the injured and took them to nearby hospital.

However, Sani succumbed to his injuries while being treated at the district hospital, officers said, adding that Manio is still undergoing treatment.

The ambush occurred few hours after the United Naga Council (UNC) conducted a tripartite talk at Assam discussing the prevailing law and order situation in Manipur following the Naga-Kuki clash that erupted in February 7, 2026.

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Meanwhile, deputy chief minister of Manipur Lossi Dikho, who is a Naga legislator and a cabinet minister in Khemchand led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government condemned the killing of civilians allegedly by Kuki militants at Kalenjang (Kailenjang).

“The attack led to the death of three innocent civilians — Mr Rocky Mao, Mr Kumar Poumai and Mr Ashiho Sani. Two of them died on the spot, while the third succumbed to injuries after being brought to the hospital. Mr Adani Manio sustained injuries in the attack,” said a statement issued by the minister.

“The continuous loss of innocent human lives is deeply shocking and profoundly distressing, and such acts of violence are wholly unacceptable,” Dikho said.

He described the killing of civilians as a “grave assault” on the fundamental right to life and said such incidents create further fear, anguish and insecurity among the people.

“I call upon all concerned to work together towards restoring lasting peace and harmony in Manipur,” he said.