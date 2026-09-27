Delhi CM Rekha Gupta hits out at opposition over SIR row, defends election commission
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta accused the opposition of misleading people over the ECI’s handling of SIR and rejected allegations of unilateral changes to Form 6.
Amid a political row over the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) handling of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday accused the opposition of trying to “mislead” people over the poll panel’s functioning.
Addressing a press conference, Gupta said the opposition’s demand for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation was part of an attempt to divert public attention. “The opposition is trying to mislead the public and divert the attention of the people of the country,” she said.
She also rejected allegations of unilateral changes to Form 6, which is used for inclusion of names in electoral rolls. She said the Supreme Court had also noted that there had been no change in the form.
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“The ECI has placed every issue before the public,” she said.
On Monday, an Indian Express investigation said election commissioners SS Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had recorded written dissents and objections at least 14 times between November 2025 and August 2026 and had even written to the Cabinet Secretary. It also alleged that election officials found their access to ECI software curtailed by the central IT team. The ECI has said differing views and observations were a normal part of deliberation and that all its digital platforms operated under strict data security protocols to prevent unauthorised tampering or manipulation.
Gupta said the two election commissioners had subsequently described some of the allegations as misleading. She also referred to the 2014 Lok Sabha elections while questioning the Opposition’s criticism of the poll panel.
“People are watching everything that is happening,” Gupta said, adding that the ECI was functioning independently and impartially.
She also criticised Rahul Gandhi’s remarks against the poll panel and said action should be taken against him under laws relating to sedition.
The ECI on Saturday sought to put up a united front in the face of mounting criticism of its functioning, underlined that all decisions on the special intensive revision were unanimous, and clarified on key questions raised by the government and the Opposition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSnehil Sinha
Snehil Sinha is an Assistant Editor with the Delhi Metro bureau of Hindustan Times, where she reports on politics, governance, public policy, urban infrastructure and transport, subjects that shape the everyday lives of millions in the national capital. Over a journalism career spanning 14 years, she has built a reputation for meticulous, data-driven reporting that combines on-ground perspectives with policy analysis. She began her career with The Indian Express before joining Hindustan Times, where she has reported extensively on civic administration and urban governance in Gurugram, Noida and now Delhi. Her reporting is distinguished by its clarity, depth and balance. Whether covering large-scale infrastructure projects, environmental challenges, transport reforms or government policy, she tries to translate complex administrative decisions into accessible, engaging stories without losing nuance. Her work reflects a strong command of public records, official data and field reporting, often connecting policy announcements with their impact on citizens. Her stories go beyond headlines to explain how governance decisions influence the city's growth, mobility and quality of life, making her work an important contribution to informed public discourse.Read More