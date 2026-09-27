United Naga Council seeks Manipur deputy CM Nemcha Kipgen’s removal amid fresh violence

The United Naga Council (UNC) on Saturday demanded the removal of Manipur deputy chief minister Nemcha Kipgen, the arrest of her husband Thangboi Kipgen and suspension of the Suspension of Operations (SoO) pact with Kuki insurgent groups during tripartite talks in Assam with representatives of the Centre and Manipur government to work on peace-building measures between the Naga and Kuki communities, even as two Naga people were killed in the ongoing violence on Saturday, people aware of the matter said. Tripartite talks in Assam between United Naga Council (UNC), representatives of Centre and Manipur government on Saturday.

The Naga group submitted a charter of demands during the talks and suspended its ongoing economic blockade in Manipur.

Also Read: 2 Naga civilians killed by unknown armed individuals in Manipur: Police

“Upon the agreement arrived at in the tripartite talks, the council hereby announces the suspension of the ongoing economic blockade with effect from 6 pm of September 26, 2026,” UNC president NG Lorho said in a statement.

People aware of the matter said the UNC demanded that Thangboi Kipgen, president of the Kuki National Front, an insurgent group under an SoO pact with the Centre, be arrested and his outfit be declared a terrorist organisation. The Naga delegation accused him of orchestrating attacks on Naga people since February this year, when fresh flare-ups of Naga-Kuki clashes began in the state.

Also Read: Manipur: United Naga Council to impose ‘trade embargo’ in Naga areas from midnight

“The UNC insisted on suspending the SoO pact with Kuki militant groups as they are involved in the violence in Manipur. UNC also asked for Nemcha Kipgen’s removal, the arrest of her husband and also declaring his group as a terrorist organisation. The UNC also demanded for the arrest of the suspended Kuki police officer involved in the killing of the six abducted Naga people,” an official, privy to the information, said.

The meeting at the BSF’s frontier headquarters office in Assam was attended by security advisor and unified command chief Kuldiep Singh, North East interlocutor Ajit Lal, Commissioner (Home) N Ashok Kumar and additional director Dorjee Lhatoo.

Also Read: 10 injured as security forces stop Manipur protest over killing of 6 Nagas

The talks came hours after two Naga people were killed by unknown armed men at Kailenjang village in Manipur’s Senapati district around 2.45pm, police said. The victims were identified as Rocky from Mao Chaowainamai village and Kumar from Poumai Laii Shirafii, both in Senapati district. Villagers injured in the attack were taken to a nearby health centre.

A senior police officer said, “The incident took place at Kailenjang village chief’s home. We are yet to ascertain the people behind the attack and have launched an investigation.”

The attack came two days after four Tangkhul Nagas were killed in Kamjong district.