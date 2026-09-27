Kozhikode , Keralam Minister KM Shaji on Sunday defended his use of a friend's Range Rover as his official vehicle, saying he had not violated any existing rules. Keralam minister defends use of friend’s Range Rover as official vehicle, says no rules violated

At a press conference, Shaji, who has faced Opposition criticism over the use of the vehicle and a foreign trip sponsored by his friends, said the Range Rover belonged to a friend whom he had known since he was an MLA from Azhikode.

"This is a problem with the mindset of some people who think that anything is done only in expectation of a favour in return," he said.

Shaji said the use of vehicles by ministers was governed by government orders and referred to an order issued by the General Administration Department on May 23, 2026.

He said similar orders had been issued in 2011, 2016 and 2021.

According to the Local Self-Government minister, the rules specified the number assigned to a minister's vehicle, while the Flag Code of India governed the display of the national flag on it.

"The vehicle in which the minister travels is the minister's vehicle," he said, adding that there was no rule requiring a minister's vehicle to be government-owned.

Shaji said ministers should not misuse official privileges for personal purposes, but there was nothing wrong with using a privately owned vehicle for government-related purposes.

Addressing criticism of his lifestyle, Shaji said he travelled comfortably in good cars and lived a relatively lavish life, adding that people would naturally notice such things and raise questions.

"Even when becoming a minister, there is an individual named KM Shaji. He has his personality, and he has a life of his own," he said.

He alleged that a photograph used in reports about the controversy was AI-generated and said he was being criticised because of his lifestyle and preference for travelling in expensive cars.

During the press conference, he also showed photographs of LDF leaders standing with the businessman who allegedly sponsored his foreign trip.

Shaji levelled allegations against the previous LDF government, claiming that unethical practices, corruption and nepotism had taken place, particularly in the Local Self-Government Department.

He said there were around 10,000 appointments in the department and that he would examine them.

He alleged that people had been appointed without examinations based on recommendations from party offices, while candidates who had cleared Public Service Commission examinations were waiting for jobs.

Shaji raised issues related to BUDS schools, saying there had been no therapists in BUDS schools in eight districts for the past 10 years and that funds allocated in 2018 for their modernisation remained unspent.

He alleged corruption in Kudumbashree CDS offices in Attappadi, Wayanad, Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha involving funds meant for Scheduled Castes.

He said a Vigilance investigation had been ordered into a housing complex in Ernakulam that was constructed at a cost of ₹18 crore and later required another project worth ₹28 crore for repairs.

"This is not minor corruption; it is huge corruption," he said.

On allegations of backdoor appointments at the Kerala Institute of Local Administration, Shaji said his department would appoint candidates based on qualifications irrespective of their political affiliations.

Asked whether accepting free benefits or favours from private individuals by ministers was against the rules, Shaji said it was not.

"Are we supposed to favour them in return? Otherwise, just because we eat a meal, can you prevent ministers from eating meals? Can you prevent ministers from sleeping in someone's house? Can you prevent ministers from getting into someone else's car?" he asked.

On concerns that such favours could be given in anticipation of future benefits, Shaji said such a possibility was only an assumption and that decisions should not be based on speculation about future events.

He, however, said he had concerns about caution and morality in such matters.

Shaji challenged journalists to point out any law or specific provision that prohibited what he had done.

"Can you show me a law in this country that says what I did was wrong? At least present a piece of paper. Or name the specific section; I will search it right now," he said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.