Watch: Monkey barges into Ranchi liquor shop, drinks quarter of vodka and dozes off

In a bizarre incident, a monkey barged into a liquor shop in Jharkhand's Ranchi and drank alcohol before being knocked out. The incident was recorded by shopkeepers and customers who had come to buy liquor. The video has since gone viral on social media. According to social media posts and multiple reports, the incident took place at Udra Manjhi Chowk in Ranchi. A monkey in Ranchi enters a liquor shop, downs a Vodka and goes into deep sleep. (X/@RT_com)

What exactly happened The man who recorded and posted the video on social media can be heard narrating what happened.

He says that the monkey entered the shop and downed a quarter of vodka. The monkey soon dozed off on a stack of bottles inside a carton. In the video, the monkey can be seen sleeping peacefully. The man recording the video also shows the bottle, which the monkey had almost finished. He also suggests that the monkey may have been pregnant.

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Bystanders can be seen stunned by the whole incident, but normal business continues as the monkey sleeps peacefully behind the cartons after its boozy episode.