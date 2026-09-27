Watch: Monkey barges into Ranchi liquor shop, drinks quarter of vodka and dozes off
According to a video going viral, the monkey entered the shop and downed a quarter of vodka. The monkey soon dozed off on a stack of bottles inside a carton.
In a bizarre incident, a monkey barged into a liquor shop in Jharkhand's Ranchi and drank alcohol before being knocked out. The incident was recorded by shopkeepers and customers who had come to buy liquor. The video has since gone viral on social media. According to social media posts and multiple reports, the incident took place at Udra Manjhi Chowk in Ranchi.
What exactly happened
The man who recorded and posted the video on social media can be heard narrating what happened.
He says that the monkey entered the shop and downed a quarter of vodka. The monkey soon dozed off on a stack of bottles inside a carton. In the video, the monkey can be seen sleeping peacefully. The man recording the video also shows the bottle, which the monkey had almost finished. He also suggests that the monkey may have been pregnant.
Also Read | Monkey mauls caretaker, bites visitor at Delhi Zoo; complaint filed
Bystanders can be seen stunned by the whole incident, but normal business continues as the monkey sleeps peacefully behind the cartons after its boozy episode.
According to a report, customers and shopkeepers said that the monkey is often spotted near the liquor shop, licking up alcohol left behind.
91-year-old woman dies after monkey attack
While the monkey in the Ranchi incident was harmless, monkeys can also pose a serious threat to people. In a separate incident last week, a 91-year-old woman was allegedly attacked and pushed by a monkey outside her home in BT Patil Nagar in Karnataka’s Koppal district.
The incident was captured on CCTV footage, which showed the animal suddenly jumping on the woman. The woman, identified as Najamunisa Begum, sustained serious injuries in the attack and was rushed to a hospital for treatment. She later succumbed to her injuries.
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