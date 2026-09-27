Tamil Nadu CM Vijay to launch one-gram gold ring scheme for newborns in Madurai

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay is set to launch the state government's one-gram gold ring scheme for newborns, titled the 'Thaai Maaman Thanga Mothiram Thittam' (Maternal Uncle Gold Ring Scheme), at a government hospital in Madurai on Monday (September 28). According to the Tamil Nadu government, each gold ring will have a unique serial number and will be given in tamper-proof packaging. (@CMOTamilnadu)

The event will mark Joseph Vijay's first reported official engagement in Madurai since assuming office as Chief Minister.

Under the 'Thai Maman Thanga Mothiram' scheme, one-gram gold rings will be presented to eligible children born in government hospitals across the state.

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"Starting from 22.06.2026, the scheme to provide a 1-gram gold ring to all children born in government hospitals will be inaugurated tomorrow by the Honourable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Thiru. S. Joseph Vijay," said the Tamil Nadu CMO.

For the initial rollout, the Tamil Nadu government has procured 1.28 lakh gold rings, and the welfare scheme will cover eligible newborns born on or after June 22, 2026.

This scheme was announced as part of the Vettri Tamilagam long-term vision to celebrate children born in government hospitals and to strengthen public confidence in public health services while reflecting the Tamil cultural tradition of Thaaimaman Seer.

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According to the Tamil Nadu government, each gold ring will have a unique serial number and will be given in tamper-proof packaging.

Mothers who are permanent residents of Tamil Nadu and have registered under Pregnancy and Infant Cohort Monitoring and Evaluation (PICME) and obtained a Reproductive and Child Health (RCH) ID will be eligible to receive the benefit under the scheme.

To clear the backlog of babies born between June 22 and the date of the launch, the government will distribute the rings through 107 hubs across the state. The distribution will begin on September 28 at the rate of 100 babies per day per hub.

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From the date of the launch, babies born in government hospitals will be given the gold ring at the time of discharge itself, according to the state government.

The government said the scheme is aimed at increasing public trust in government medical services and encouraging safe institutional deliveries. It is also expected to strengthen mother-and-child health protection and showcase the government's commitment to child welfare.