Squash finals LIVE, Asian Games 2026: Abhay Singh, Anahat Singh eye individual gold vs Malaysia, Olympics qualification
Squash finals LIVE, Asian Games 2026: Follow Live score and updates as Abhay Singh, Anahat Singh eye gold sweep.
Squash finals LIVE, Asian Games 2026: Both have already assured India a silver medal in singles squash. Today, Anahat Singh and Abhay Singh will be vying for gold against Malaysian opponents in their respective finals. The 18-year-old Anahat will face Sivasangari Subramaniam later in the afternoon, but before that, Abhay will take on Ng Eain Yow....Read More
But the significance of the two gold-medal matches goes beyond the Asian Games podium. Victory would also secure a place at the 2028 Olympics for both Indians.
Abhay Singh's road to final
beat Thailand's Arkarader Arjarahurubya 3-0 in Round of 32
beat Malaysia's Laksiri Ravindu 3-0 in Round of 16
beat Japan's Ryunosuke Tsukue 3-0 in quarterfinals
vs Muhammad Irfan 3-0 in semifinals
Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to the Live coverage of the two singles squash finals at the 2026 Asian Games. Stay tuned for more updates!