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Squash finals LIVE, Asian Games 2026: Abhay Singh, Anahat Singh eye individual gold vs Malaysia, Olympics qualification

By Aratrick Mondal
Sep 27, 2026, 11:45:54 IST

Squash finals LIVE, Asian Games 2026: Follow Live score and updates as Abhay Singh, Anahat Singh eye gold sweep.

Abhay Singh and Anahat chase individual gold in Malaysia double-header
Abhay Singh and Anahat chase individual gold in Malaysia double-header

Squash finals LIVE, Asian Games 2026: Both have already assured India a silver medal in singles squash. Today, Anahat Singh and Abhay Singh will be vying for gold against Malaysian opponents in their respective finals. The 18-year-old Anahat will face Sivasangari Subramaniam later in the afternoon, but before that, Abhay will take on Ng Eain Yow.

But the significance of the two gold-medal matches goes beyond the Asian Games podium. Victory would also secure a place at the 2028 Olympics for both Indians.

...Read More

But the significance of the two gold-medal matches goes beyond the Asian Games podium. Victory would also secure a place at the 2028 Olympics for both Indians.

Follow all the updates here:
Sep 27, 2026, 11:45:54 IST

Abhay Singh's road to final

beat Thailand's Arkarader Arjarahurubya 3-0 in Round of 32

beat Malaysia's Laksiri Ravindu 3-0 in Round of 16

beat Japan's Ryunosuke Tsukue 3-0 in quarterfinals

vs Muhammad Irfan 3-0 in semifinals

Sep 27, 2026, 11:40:08 IST

Hello and welcome!

Hello and welcome to the Live coverage of the two singles squash finals at the 2026 Asian Games. Stay tuned for more updates!

Home Sports others Squash finals LIVE, Asian Games 2026: Abhay Singh, Anahat Singh eye individual gold vs Malaysia, Olympics qualification
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