Could Donald Trump face another impeachment? Democrats prepare broad probes into White House

House Democrats are preparing an expansive oversight agenda targeting President Donald Trump and his administration. The proposed investigations would span multiple House committees and could include subpoenas, hearings and, potentially, impeachment proceedings if the party wins control of the House of Representatives in the November midterm elections. Democratic leaders say investigations into Donald Trump and his administration would be a top priority if the party regains the House in November.(Photo by Alex WROBLEWSKI / AFP) (AFP)

Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, who would become House speaker if Democrats secure a majority, said congressional oversight would focus on corruption and abuse of power.

“There is a cost to the American people of the out-of-control corruption,” Jeffries said. He added that lawmakers would hold accountable anyone found to have “been stealing from the American people” or “screwing over the American people.”

Congress has broad oversight powers over the executive branch. A Democratic majority would also bring larger committee budgets, more investigative staff and subpoena authority. According to the AP, lawmakers have already laid the groundwork through oversight letters, court filings and requests for federal records.

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What investigations are Democrats planning? Leading Democrats have outlined a wide-ranging list of potential investigations if the party flips the House.

Democrats plan to scrutinize Trump’s business dealings, the financial interests of his family and the administration’s immigration policies. They also intend to investigate alleged civil rights violations linked to ICE enforcement actions and deportation practices.

Lawmakers have also questioned decisions of renaming of the Kennedy center and the closure of the USAID funding tied to America250 celebrations and several administration actions affecting federal agencies.

Rep. Jared Huffman said the Natural Resources Committee would also scrutinize Trump's proposed project of White House renovations.

Rep. Gregory Meeks, the ranking Democrat on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, also said that his panel would likely investigate Trump’s foreign policy decisions, regarding Iran and Venezuela.

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Could Trump be impeached again? While impeachment has become part of the political discussion, Democratic leaders have stopped short of committing to another impeachment effort.

Jeffries recently said Democrats have “not ruled anything out” but have also “not ruled anything in."

Rep. Jamie Raskin, who is expected to chair the House Judiciary Committee if Democrats gain control, described the issues facing investigators as “gargantuan.”

“We need to zero in quickly on the forms of systemic corruption that have cost the public huge amounts of money,” Raskin told AP.

Donald Trump made history as the first US president to be impeached twice during a single term in office. The Senate acquitted him on both occasions. Any future impeachment would first need approval by a simple majority in the House before proceeding to a Senate trial, where a two-thirds vote would be required to secure a conviction.