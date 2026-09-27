Maui County fire: Map and evacuation updates as blaze burns near Olowalu Village, Hawaii
A brush fire near Olowalu Village, Maui prompts immediate evacuation orders for residents as emergency crews respond to the situation.
A brush fire was reported near Olowalu Village on Maui, Hawaii. Olowalu lies along Honoapiʻilani Highway in West Maui, an area that has faced wildfire threats in the past. The latest Watch Duty update is providing a map and developments on the fire's location.
Evacuation orders have been issued for residents in Olowalu Village, as emergency crews battle a brush fire.
Residents living from Luawai Street to Ehehene Street have been ordered to evacuate immediately and follow instructions from emergency officials.
The brush fire occurred at approximately 1:57 p.m. near Olowalu Village, with emergency sirens sounding around 2:40 p.m., according to officials, as per reports.
Honoapi‘ilani Highway closed
Honoapi‘ilani Highway has been closed from North Kihei to Olowalu Store at 820 Olowalu Village Road in Lahaina, as first responders work at the scene.
Authorities are asking the public to avoid the area and stay clear of the emergency response zone so firefighters and other first responders can carry out their work.
(This is a developing story)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAsmi
Asmi is a Senior Content Producer primarily covering stories related to NRIs, immigration, visas, citizenship and global mobility. She closely follows developments that affect Indians living, working and studying abroad, with a particular focus on translating complex policies and international developments into clear, accessible stories for readers. As part of the US Desk, Asmi also reports on a wide range of political, economic and social developments in the United States, exploring their relevance to Indian and global audiences. Her work spans breaking news, features, trends and explanatory stories, with an emphasis on accuracy, timely reporting and audience-focused storytelling. Asmi likes finding the human angle behind major developments and bringing context to stories that can often feel complicated or distant. She is especially interested in stories around immigration, life abroad, careers, education and the experiences of the Indian diaspora, while also exploring a wide range of topics that spark curiosity and conversation. Outside the newsroom, Asmi is an avid reader and loves travelling, discovering new places, experiencing different cultures and collecting stories along the way.Read More