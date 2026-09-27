Maui County fire: Map and evacuation updates as blaze burns near Olowalu Village, Hawaii

A brush fire was reported near Olowalu Village on Maui, Hawaii. Olowalu lies along Honoapiʻilani Highway in West Maui, an area that has faced wildfire threats in the past. The latest Watch Duty update is providing a map and developments on the fire's location. Maui County fire: Evacuation orders issued as blaze burns near Olowalu Village. (Representational photo) (Unsplash)

Evacuation orders have been issued for residents in Olowalu Village, as emergency crews battle a brush fire.

Residents living from Luawai Street to Ehehene Street have been ordered to evacuate immediately and follow instructions from emergency officials.

The brush fire occurred at approximately 1:57 p.m. near Olowalu Village, with emergency sirens sounding around 2:40 p.m., according to officials, as per reports.

Honoapi‘ilani Highway closed Honoapi‘ilani Highway has been closed from North Kihei to Olowalu Store at 820 Olowalu Village Road in Lahaina, as first responders work at the scene.

Authorities are asking the public to avoid the area and stay clear of the emergency response zone so firefighters and other first responders can carry out their work.

(This is a developing story)