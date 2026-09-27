Kai Trump reveals why she goes home every weekend instead of staying at University of Miami

Kai explains that she goes back home every weekend instead of spending the full weekend around campus. She says she prefers going home because “it feels like a vacation.”

The clip, shared by the X account @yoxics, shows Kai Trump sitting with a friend during an “Ask me anything” session. The question on screen asks: “What do you usually do on a typical weekend at college?”

She said, "I go home every weekend',' because being there feels like a vacation. Kai is a freshman at Miami and has already spoken about how different college life is from living at home in Jupiter, Florida. Her regular trips also fit with the golf schedule she has described since starting college.

Kai Trump has revealed that she goes back home almost every weekend instead of staying around the University of Miami campus. In a short viral Q&A clip shared on X, Donald Trump’s granddaughter was asked what she normally does during a college weekend.

Kai has also spoken about going back to Jupiter during her early weeks at the University of Miami. In her college videos, she revealed that her golf equipment, trainers and coaches are still based there, making it easier for her to return when she has time away from campus.

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University of Miami life keeps Kai Trump busy Kai is a freshman at the University of Miami and competes for the Hurricanes women’s golf team. Her college routine has been heavily focused on golf, leaving her with limited time to explore Miami.

In her apartment tour, she said: “College life is fun. When you’re a student-athlete, that makes it hard… I haven’t really explored Miami yet because I’m so busy with the golf, but I’m here for golf, I’m not here to party in Miami, so I guess that’s OK.”

She has also described her long days, saying: “I wake up every day at like 5:00am and then I don’t normally go to sleep until like 10:30.”

Her own videos show that the move has also been a major change. After leaving her hometown for college, she spoke openly about missing home and her family.

Also Read: Kai Trump ‘struggling’ as she starts freshman year at University of Miami, breaks down in video: ‘It’s time to move on’

Kai Trump has already made her Miami home her own Unlike many freshmen, Kai is not living in a traditional dorm. She has shown viewers her two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment in Miami, including the kitchen, living room, office and bedroom.

During the tour, she said: “I’m very, very lucky to have this obviously as a freshman… I love it. It’s very nice coming home to no one.”

She later added: “It’s really nice coming home to no one. And after a long day on the golf course it’s always nice to chill here and do nothing.”

Her apartment gives her a private place to return to after classes and golf. But despite having a home in Miami, Kai has made clear that her hometown is still an important part of her routine, which helps explain why she keeps making the trip back.