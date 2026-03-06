Who is Kai Trump? 5 fascinating facts about Donald Trump's granddaughter as Travis Kelce video goes viral

A short video of Travis Kelce chatting with Kai Trump has recently caught attention online. The moment happened on March 3, 2026 during a TGL Golf League match at the SoFi Center. Kelce was watching the game when he was briefly seen talking with the 18-year old. Who is Kai Trump? 5 facts as Travis Kelce's video with Trump’s granddaughter goes viral (AP)

Who is Kai Trump? Kai Trump is the eldest grandchild of President Donald Trump. She was born in 2007 and is the daughter of Donald Trump Jr. and his ex-wife Vanessa Trump.

Kai has been building her own path as a golfer. She has competed in junior golf tournaments and even attempted to qualify for LPGA events, although she finished last in her debut. Her social media often shows her practicing her swing and sharing golf tips which has helped her gain a following among young athletes.

5 interesting facts about Trump’s grand daughter:

She wants to stay out of politics In Logan Paul’s Impaulsive podcast which aired on January 6, 2026, Kai Trump has made it clear she does not plan to follow her grandfather’s political path.

“I would never run" for office.

She explained her view on political divisions by saying that, "I don't want anything to do with politics because I feel like politics is such a dangerous thing, and I think if both sides met in the middle, everyone would be so much more happier."

She has a large social media following Kai Trump has become very popular online. The 18-year old has gained more than 8 million followers by sharing the behind-the-scenes videos of her life as a University of Miami student-athlete and as Donald Trump’s eldest grandchild.

She’s building a social media brand and business Kai has gained a lot of popularity on social media after she spoke at the 2024 Republican National Convention, where she described Donald Trump as “just another grandpa.” Since then, she has gained millions of followers and started promoting her own merchandise and brand partnerships.

According to The Washington Post, She has worked with companies to promote fitness trackers, energy drinks and a money-transfer app. With these endorsement deals and sponsorships, her personal brand is estimated to be worth more than $1.2 million which shows that she is turning her social media popularity into a growing business.

She chose to speak at the 2024 Republican National convention Although she says she wants to stay away from politics, Kai did appear at the 2024 Republican National Convention where she spoke in support of her grandfather’s campaign.

In the same interview with Logan Paul, she said the decision was entirely her own.

"I did that on my own”

"That was literally all my idea, but then the news goes out and says, 'Oh, well that's like a political plan, like that was put in place to get more voters' or anything like that,” she added.