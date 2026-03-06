Why did Trump fire Kristi Noem as Homeland Security Secretary? Possible reasons explained

Donald Trump fired Kristi Noem as the US Secretary of Homeland Security on March 5, sparking fresh controversy surrounding her tenure. Trump announced that Republican senator Markwayne Mullin would replace Noem at the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). Kristi Noem was removed from her position as Homeland Security Secretary by Trump to serve as Special Envoy for the Shield of the Americas (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP) (AFP)

Trump declared on Truth Social that Mullin would take over as Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security on March 31.

He further stated that Noem would instead serve in a newly created role of "Special Envoy for the Shield of the Americas," which is connected to a new regional security program that his administration intends to present in Florida this weekend.

Possible reasons Kristi Noem was fired Growing scandals during Noem's term undermined support both inside and beyond the Administration. DHS has been under severe criticism for the past several months after two U.S. citizens were shot and killed by federal agents during immigration enforcement operations in Minneapolis earlier this year. This incident sparked protests and requests for an investigation into the agency's methods.

One of the immediate triggers for Noem's firing was a controversial appearance in front of Congress over funding for the department. Earlier in the week, senators also asked Noem about her leadership of the department during the previous 12 months.