Where will Lindsey Graham be buried? Funeral at Protestant National Cathedral church draws top DC names

On Tuesday, Washington D.C.'s National Cathedral was witness to the funeral of late Senator Lindsey Graham. The who's and who of US politics, including President Trump, attended the funeral of the Senator who passed away while still in office. A picture taken on July 10 shows U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham speaking to the media after his meeting with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. (REUTERS)

Given the high-profile nature of the event and given the fact that it was broadcast live on all major television networks in the US, many questions arose about the Senator. One of the most prominent questions that emerged was where the late Senator Lindsey Graham would be buried. The other most important question seemed to be whether the late South Carolina lawmaker was a Catholic or Protestant, given many got to see the rituals at the National Cathedral live.

In this article, we will deal with both those questions in depth, based on whatever information about the late Senator is available in the public domain.

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Where Will Lindsey Graham Be Buried? Senator Lindsey Graham's unexpected and shocking passing at 71 has left the entire state of South Carolina in shock. Following the conclusion of the funeral and the procession in D.C., his body will be flown to South Carolina, to his hometown of Pickens County, where he will be buried in a private ceremony. His family has not officially revealed the details of his burial.

However, according to Find My Grave, a website that tracks burial across all US states, Lindsey Graham's burial site will be at the Mount Zion Cemetery in Central, Pickens County, on Wednesday July 29.

According to CBS News, the burial will be the last of series of memorial service events in South Carolina on Wednesday, separate from the events in DC on Tuesday. It will start with a procession at the South Carolina State House around 10:45am EDT, followed by a procession which will conclude at the First Baptist Church of Columbia. A funeral service will be held again at the church, after which the body will travel to Central for the burial.

The burial is expected to be late in the afternoon, though an official time has not been provided by the organizers. The burial will not be public, unlike the previous events.

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Was Lindsey Graham Protestant Or Catholic? Senator Graham was a lifelong Protestant. His funeral being held at the National Cathedral Church, a Protestant institution at the heart of DC, clearly illustrates that late Sen. Graham was a Protestant.

Furthermore, as his evident from the fact that his funeral will be held at the First Baptist Church Of Columbia, Lindsey Graham was associated specifically with the Southern Baptist sect. He maintained lifelong public relationship with Corinth Baptist Church in Seneca.