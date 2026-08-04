The Strait of Hormuz is effectively closed amid the conflict with Iran. The important waterway is a major route for global oil shipments, making the disruption a serious problem for energy markets. Trump had previously said the war with Iran would last at most a couple of months. He also argued that the US would gain greater control over global oil markets because of the conflict.

Trump’s criticism comes as the US war against Iran has disrupted oil supplies from the Middle East. The disruption has helped push oil companies’ earnings higher, with US energy companies benefiting from the market situation. Disruptions to oil supplies from the Middle East have created favorable conditions for US oil companies. American oil companies are benefiting more than they have since the inflation crisis of 2022.

Trump singled out oil giant Chevron and called on the company to lower gasoline prices. He said he supports free markets but believes oil companies are making too much money under the current situation. Trump said he is a “big free enterprise guy” while criticizing the profits being made by oil companies. He argued that companies should still lower prices for consumers even as they benefit from higher oil prices, according to CNN.

President Donald Trump attacked major oil companies on Monday, accusing them of making too much money while Americans continue to face high gasoline prices. Trump said oil companies are benefiting from his war against Iran instead of passing lower costs on to consumers.

The situation has not developed the way Trump predicted. The Strait of Hormuz remains heavily disrupted, and there is still uncertainty over whether talks with Iran will lead to an end to the conflict. Trump has repeatedly claimed that Iran badly wants to negotiate an end to the war. However, CNN reported that the status of negotiations remains unclear.

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The disruption in the oil market is becoming a political problem for Trump because higher energy costs can hurt American consumers. At the same time, US oil companies are benefiting from the higher prices. The situation has been complicated by changes in Venezuela’s oil market. Trump ordered the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, and the move opened Venezuela’s oil markets.

Trump faces pressure The combination of Middle East oil disruptions and changes in Venezuela has created a difficult situation for the White House. Trump wants Americans to see the war as strengthening US control over energy markets, but consumers are still dealing with the impact of high gas prices.

Trump is facing another problem with his voting restrictions bill, known as the “SAVE America Act”, according to CNN. The bill does not currently have enough Republican support to move forward.

One of the biggest problems for Trump is his handling of the economy. Rising costs and financial pressure on Americans have become a major drag on his popularity. Trump’s handling of the war against Iran is also hurting his approval rating.

The conflict has created uncertainty in energy markets and has not developed as quickly or smoothly as Trump had predicted. Trump has presented the Iran conflict as a way for the US to gain more control over the global oil market. But the continuing disruption around the Strait of Hormuz and unclear negotiations with Iran show that the situation remains difficult.

Gas prices test Trump Trump now faces a political challenge: he wants oil companies to keep producing and benefiting from the free market, but he also wants gasoline prices to come down for American consumers. His criticism of Chevron shows the pressure he is under to make energy costs more affordable.

If Americans continue to feel pressure from gasoline and other costs, Trump could face a political problem as voters judge the administration based on their everyday financial situation rather than the White House’s broader economic claims, according to CNN.

Trump’s attack on oil companies shows that gas prices have become an important test for his administration. While he blames oil companies for making too much money, the wider Iran conflict and disruptions to global oil supplies are making it harder for the White House to quickly bring prices down.