Telegram returns to Apple App Store after brief child sexual abuse material ban

Telegram said Apple told the company that one user had shared child sexual abuse material (CSAM). The user was immediately banned, according to Telegram. Telegram pushed back against the idea that it does not take action against abusive content. Telegram returns to Apple’s App Store after a brief child sexual abuse material ban (REUTERS/Thomas White/File Photo) (REUTERS)

The company said it has removed more than 337,900 groups and channels linked to CSAM so far in 2026. The company shared a link to its safety overview page along with its statement. That page highlights Telegram’s efforts to remove CSAM-related content.

Telegram said it removed 29,640 groups and channels in 2025 after receiving reports from NGOs. One of the organizations mentioned was the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC). Telegram made the comments in an emailed statement shared with Forbes.

Telegram questions Apple’s decision After Apple’s action, Telegram questioned whether Apple would apply the same standard to other apps. In a post on X tagging Apple, Telegram wrote: “I’m sure this stance will be applied equally to all other apps in the store, in the future right?” The comment appeared to challenge Apple over what Telegram sees as inconsistent enforcement of its App Store rules.

Apple’s action did not result in a permanent removal. Telegram was restored to the App Store after a short ban. The incident nevertheless triggered a wider debate about Apple’s control over apps available on its platform.

Tim Sweeney attacks Apple Tim Sweeney, the billionaire co-founder and CEO of Epic Games, criticized Apple’s handling of the Telegram case. Sweeney is already one of Apple’s most vocal critics. He has taken Apple to court in a major antitrust battle and has repeatedly criticized Apple’s 30% App Store fee, according to Forbes.

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Sweeney argued that Apple’s App Store needs competition around the world. He said Apple had removed what he described as an important communication and privacy tool from access to about 1 billion users. He also argued that this kind of action is not unusual under Apple’s current App Store system.

Sweeney said Apple had explained that Telegram was removed because one Telegram user posted something illegal and harmful. He argued that allowing a platform owner to make such a decision creates fear among developers. According to Sweeney, developers may feel forced to accept Apple’s decisions because Apple controls access to the App Store, via Forbes.

Telegram faces more legal pressure The Telegram-Apple dispute comes amid a much bigger fight over content moderation and platform responsibility. Apple says it can take action against apps when serious illegal or abusive material appears on them. Telegram, meanwhile, is pointing to the large number of groups and channels it says it has already removed.

Sweeney’s criticism focuses on a different issue: Apple’s control over access to its App Store. His argument is that Apple has enormous power over developers because removing an app from the store can cut it off from a massive number of users, according to Forbes.The Telegram incident has therefore become part of the larger debate over Apple’s App Store rules, competition and control over developers.

The app was later restored, but the incident has sparked criticism from Telegram and Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney. At the same time, Telegram and Durov are facing separate legal and regulatory battles in Russia, Australia and France, keeping the messaging platform under intense scrutiny.