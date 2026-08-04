How to recreate the kiss curl, the vintage hairstyle making a comeback in 2026

A century-old hairstyle detail is making a comeback in 2026. Known as the kiss curl, the tiny "S" shaped curl first gained popularity during the Victorian era before becoming a Hollywood favourite in the 1920s-1950s. Now, more than a century later, the hairstyle has returned as part of the ‘romantic girl’ aesthetic, blending dewy skin with an edge of soft glamour. What’s more, is that the vintage beauty detail has found a new generation of fans, including Bollywood actor Sanya Malhotra, model Subiksha Shivakumar and actor Odessa A’zion. Here’s how to recreate the style at home.

Want to try the trend? Here’s how to recreate the look at home, with inputs from Nisha Popat, National Technical Head, BBLUNT Salon. Prep first: Always start with a heat protectant spray before styling for Indian weather.

Shape the curl: Use a mini curling iron or an edge brush to create a soft “S” curl along the hairline.

Set with lightweight hold: Smooth the curl into place using a lightweight styling gel or wax for definition without weighing it down.

Fight humidity: Finish with a humidity-resistant hairspray to lock the curl in place, even in sticky weather.

Add shine: Apply a few drops of an anti-frizz serum to keep the curl sleek, glossy and flyaway-free.

Layer, don’t overload: The secret is combining light-hold products for lasting definition, shine and flexibility—without making the curl stiff or crunchy.