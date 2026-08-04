Techie says his father's failed IIT-JEE attempt was 'best thing' that happened to him: 'Zero downside. Historic upside'

A New York-based techie has caught the internet's attention after sharing why he believes the best thing that ever happened to him was his father's failure in the IIT Joint Entrance Examination (JEE). Akash Sampurnanand Pandey is a New York-based software engineer and IIT BHU alumnus. (X/@late_bloomer_7)

Taking to X, Akash Sampurnanand Pandey, a New York-based software engineer and IIT BHU alumnus, recalled how his father travelled nearly 200 km by hitchhiking with just ₹10 in his pocket to reach the IIT JEE examination centre in the summer of 1980.

"The best thing that ever happened to me was my father failing the IIT JEE," Akash wrote in the X post.

"In the summer of 1980, he hitchhiked 200 km with 10 rupees in his pocket to reach the exam center. He had learned what JEE was just 6 months ago and sat it cold because he was the smartest guy in his humble village," he added.

However, he said that his father could not clear the examination. "Failed. Spectacularly. Couldn't crack a single question, he says," the techie wrote, adding that despite the failure, his father never carried any bitterness over the result. In fact, he admired IIT graduates throughout his life and often spoke of them with great respect.

"No bitterness ever. Only awe. Throughout my childhood, he described IITians like celebrities," Akash wrote.