FIFA lashes out at reports of Gianni Infantino reaching out to Donald Trump to save his job: ‘Pure fiction’
FIFA cleared the air on the reports of Gianni Infantino reaching out to Donald Trump.
FIFA rubbished reports that Gianni Infantino had reached out to US President Donald Trump to save himself from the blushes and keep the top job at the apex football body. The FIFA President has been under fire of late, and UEFA has already confirmed that it has lost trust in Infantino. A lot was made about Infantino after the body reversed the red card given to US player Folarin Balogun at the request of Trump.
Recently, Infantino faced the wrath of UEFA, CONMEBOL and AFC after he revealed his plan to sell a minority stake in the World Cup's commercial rights. The growing opposition to the plan eventually led FIFA to call it off. However, Infantino's job is now under threat as many voices are calling for the body to have a new chief.
Amid the growing opposition to Infantino, a Times report claimed that Infantino repeatedly tried to contact Trump after the commercial rights plan collapsed. The report further claimed that Infantino was trying to reach out to the US President to keep his job.
Also Read: England set to withdraw Infantino backing as backlash grows over FIFA's failed multibillion-dollar World Cup plan
However, FIFA on Tuesday cleared the air, saying Infantino made no such calls and termed the reports “pure fiction.”
“The FIFA President has not made any call to the U.S President, or any members of his administration, in recent days. It is pure fiction,” FIFA Media's official handle wrote on X (formerly Twitter).
What did the report claim?
A New York Post report further claimed that the FIFA chief was feeling "isolated" amid a wave of criticism from across the football world. The growing criticism has led to scrutiny over Infantino's desire to seek another term as FIFA president from 2027 to 2031.
The report further claimed that Infantino sought private talks with Secretary of State Marco Rubio. “He wanted to get online with the secretary and talk about how soccer can be a form of soft power for America,” one insider was quoted as saying by the Post.
“But we all know that it is about job protection. It is not about anything else at this point," the insider added.
The national soccer federations of Serbia, Sweden and Wales have already withdrawn their support for Infantino after a failed proposal to sell a stake in the World Cup to private investors.
Speaking of the investment plan, Infantino's proposal focused on establishing a commercial entity valued at around USD 20 billion to manage the governing body's flagship competitions, including the FIFA World Cup, with a minority stake offered to private investors.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVishesh Roy
Vishesh Roy is a sports journalist with a strong focus on cricket. He began his career at Asian News International (ANI), where he covered a range of high-profile events, including the India Open, Legends Cricket League, the England–India Test series in Ahmedabad in 2021, and the inauguration of the Narendra Modi Stadium. During his tenure at ANI, he also reported extensively on domestic cricket, covering several Ranji Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy matches across the country. While cricket remains his primary beat, Vishesh has also reported on tennis, football and WWE. After a stint of over three years at ANI, Vishesh moved to NDTV, where he gained hands-on experience in digital-first journalism, with a particular emphasis on live blogs and real-time news reporting. He joined Hindustan Times in October 2024 and quickly established himself with a series of exclusive interviews and source-driven stories. Ahead of the IPL 2025 auction, Hindustan Times was the first to report that the two-day event would be held in Saudi Arabia. In the early months of his tenure, Vishesh secured interviews with leading cricketers, including Pat Cummins, Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Rashid Latif. He has also closely tracked the rise of emerging talents such as Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Priyansh Arya by speaking to their current and childhood coaches. His background in on-field reporting has helped Hindustan Times Digital break exclusive stories on major developments, including Virat Kohli’s return to the Ranji and Vijay Hazare Trophy, IPL scheduling, and the T20 World Cup controversy involving Bangladesh and Pakistan.Read More