FIFA lashes out at reports of Gianni Infantino reaching out to Donald Trump to save his job: ‘Pure fiction’

FIFA rubbished reports that Gianni Infantino had reached out to US President Donald Trump to save himself from the blushes and keep the top job at the apex football body. The FIFA President has been under fire of late, and UEFA has already confirmed that it has lost trust in Infantino. A lot was made about Infantino after the body reversed the red card given to US player Folarin Balogun at the request of Trump. FIFA cleared the air on the reports of Gianni Infantino reaching out to Donald Trump. (REUTERS)

Recently, Infantino faced the wrath of UEFA, CONMEBOL and AFC after he revealed his plan to sell a minority stake in the World Cup's commercial rights. The growing opposition to the plan eventually led FIFA to call it off. However, Infantino's job is now under threat as many voices are calling for the body to have a new chief.

Amid the growing opposition to Infantino, a Times report claimed that Infantino repeatedly tried to contact Trump after the commercial rights plan collapsed. The report further claimed that Infantino was trying to reach out to the US President to keep his job.

Also Read: England set to withdraw Infantino backing as backlash grows over FIFA's failed multibillion-dollar World Cup plan

However, FIFA on Tuesday cleared the air, saying Infantino made no such calls and termed the reports “pure fiction.”

“The FIFA President has not made any call to the U.S President, or any members of his administration, in recent days. It is pure fiction,” FIFA Media's official handle wrote on X (formerly Twitter).