England set to withdraw Infantino backing as backlash grows over FIFA's failed multibillion-dollar World Cup plan

England’s Football Association is set to withdraw its support for Gianni Infantino’s re-election as FIFA president, joining the widening revolt against the Swiss-Italian administrator following the collapse of his controversial World Cup investment proposal. FIFA president Gianni Infantino has been under the scanner. (REUTERS)

The FA is preparing to write to Infantino to communicate its decision, according to reports in Reuters and Sky News. The English governing body has not yet published the letter or released a formal statement, meaning the move remains reported rather than officially announced.

England’s decision would represent another major blow to Infantino as he seeks a further term covering 2027 to 2031. He has led FIFA since 2016 and had appeared well placed to extend his presidency before his attempt to bring private investors into a new company managing FIFA’s commercial assets triggered an unprecedented backlash.

The controversy centred on the proposed creation of FIFA Forward Enterprise, a commercial subsidiary that would have overseen operations connected to FIFA competitions, including the men’s and women’s World Cups.

FIFA planned to sell a stake of up to 20% in the company to outside investors, potentially raising approximately $4.2 billion. FIFA said it would retain control over football governance and sporting decisions, but opponents argued that the proposal placed the organisation’s most valuable competitions at risk while being developed without sufficient transparency or consultation. The proposal was abandoned following resistance from UEFA’s 55 member associations and opposition from other parts of world football. England was among the European associations that unanimously rejected the project.

UEFA legal warning increases pressure on Infantino The English FA’s impending move comes as UEFA considers possible legal, arbitration and regulatory proceedings relating to the development and handling of the failed proposal.

Lawyers acting for UEFA have reportedly sent a document-preservation notice to Infantino and other FIFA officials, instructing them to retain potentially relevant emails, messages, files and meeting records. The notice does not mean that legal proceedings have already been launched, but it represents a significant escalation in the dispute.

UEFA has said that the “current FIFA leadership” has lost its confidence and demanded a fundamental review into how the proposal was conceived and advanced. European football’s governing body also called for those responsible to be identified and held accountable, insisting that no option should be excluded from the review.

Also Read: Infantino crisis worsens as UEFA threatens FIFA with legal action over secretive World Cup investment scheme

The FA’s position follows a formal announcement from Wales, which became the first national association to withdraw its endorsement of Infantino’s candidacy. The Football Association of Wales cited failures in governance, leadership, institutional values, stakeholder management, communication and judgement. England is now expected to reach the same broad conclusion, although the FA’s precise reasons will not be known until its letter or an accompanying statement is made public.

The developments place Infantino under mounting pressure, but do not by themselves prevent him from securing another term. FIFA has 211 member associations, with Europe accounting for 55 votes, meaning Infantino could still retain the presidency with sufficient backing from Africa, Asia, South America, North and Central America and Oceania.

However, England’s withdrawal would carry considerable symbolic weight. The FA is one of FIFA’s founding associations and represents one of the world’s most influential football nations. What had initially appeared to be a dispute over a commercial proposal has therefore developed into a direct challenge to Infantino’s leadership. The immediate question is no longer only whether FIFA’s investment plan was acceptable, but whether the controversy has permanently damaged the president’s authority ahead of the next election.