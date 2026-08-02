'If you went to IIT and your son also had to go to IIT, you have failed': Techie's take on IIT legacy sparks discussion

A thought-provoking post about the purpose of an IIT education has gone viral on X, triggering a discussion about what success should look like across generations. The X user argued that IIT should be a one-generation "escape ladder" rather than a family legacy. (X/@iitdelhi)

In the post, Akash Sampurnanand Panday shared a remark he said he heard during an IIT alumni meet that challenged the idea of making admission to the prestigious engineering institutes a family tradition. "'If you went to IIT, and then your son also had to go to IIT, you have failed' - heard this at an alumni meet," he wrote.

Expanding on the idea, Panday argued that IIT should serve as a one-time "escape ladder" that helps families move up the social and economic ladder, rather than becoming a recurring milestone for future generations. "IIT launches a guy once, and his entire next generation reaches escape velocity. The 1985 IIT graduate's kids go to Stanford or Harvard, not Kanpur or Kharagpur," he wrote.

Drawing a comparison with elite American universities, he added, "Harvard compounds families. Third-generation admits, names on buildings, legacy as the ultimate flex."

"Vicious, but the logic holds. IIT is a cut-throat escape ladder for families to jump their social class. If your kid still needs the ladder, your escape didn't stick. It might be the only elite institution where legacy is a quiet embarrassment," he wrote.