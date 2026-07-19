'Don't let a 4-year degree dictate a 40-year career': IIT graduate's career advice divides internet

An IIT graduate's candid post about being a "last bencher" during college and eventually building a career far removed from his engineering discipline has sparked a discussion on X. The IIT grad recalled his student days at IIT (BHU) Varanasi, describing himself as a “last bencher”. (Unsplash/Representational Image)

Taking to X, Akash Sampurnanand Pandey, an IIT graduate who now works in New York, recalled his student days at IIT (BHU) Varanasi, describing himself as a "last bencher" and a "waster". He said that he had little interest in academics and attended classes only because the institute had a mandatory 75% attendance requirement. He also said that earning an IIT degree felt like "serving prison time" because he had little interest in his engineering curriculum.

"Back in 2012 during my IIT days, I was a Last Bencher. A waster. There's a word for it. Lukkha. had mandatory 75% attendance rule. My degree was like prison time of 4 years for my brain, academically. That was the price I paid for the IIT tag," he wrote.

Pandey said that while professors taught metallurgy in class, he spent his time reading novels, essay collections and books on modern Indian history, economics, political science and international affairs. He shared that he read 7-10 books every semester, most of which belonged to his roommate, who was preparing for the UPSC examination.

"I only touched a Metallurgy textbook 24 hours before the exam. It would suck my soul. I did the bare minimum. Managed a GPA of 7.5 just so I was eligible to sit for job placements. I explored and enjoyed about everything except academics," he wrote.

After graduating, Pandey shared that he took up a consulting job before eventually moving away from his engineering background altogether. "I served my time. Took up a consulting job. And once I was a free man, I ran as far away from my major as I possibly could," he said.

He concluded his post saying, “Don't let a 4-year degree dictate a 40-year career.”