Pregnant Deepika Padukone carries daughter Dua close to her heart in rare outing; Ranveer Singh drops her off at airport

On Saturday night, Deepika was spotted at the airport, with doting husband Ranveer Singh accompanying her to drop her off. The actor, who is in her third trimester, opted for a comfortable yet stylish look, ditching the recent bare-bump trend for a blue oversized shirt paired with blue denims and brown sunglasses. She completed her look with an adorable gold necklace featuring her daughter Dua’s name alongside a heart. Deepika kept her little one close to her heart with the sweet piece of jewellery. Deepika and Dua both flew out to Bangalore to spend time with her family after wrapping up Raaka in Mumbai and ahead of her second delivery.

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone is expecting her second child with husband and actor Ranveer Singh . The actor recently made a rare airport appearance in her third trimester, with Ranveer seen dropping her off. However, what caught attention was a sweet detail that showed just how close their daughter Dua remains to her heart.

The internet couldn't get enough of Deepika's rare appearance. One of the comments read, "Ranveer proving once again that he never misses a chance to be by his lady love’s side." Another read, "Deepika wearing a necklace with her daughter's name ‘Dua’ on it is everything." Another comment read, "The way Ranveer is looking at her (heart emoji)." Another fan wrote, “Deepika is glowing.”

About Deepika Padukone's second pregnancy Deepika and Ranveer embraced parenthood for the first time when they welcomed their daughter Dua in 2024. The couple introduced her to the world in their 2025 Diwali post, leaving fans in awe of her cuteness. While many called her mini Deepika, others couldn't help but find similarities between her and Ranveer. However, since then, the couple have avoided any public appearances with their daughter.

In April this year, Deepika and husband Ranveer shared a joint Instagram post to inform fans they are all set to embrace parenthood once again. Deepika shared a picture of her daughter, Dua Padukone Singh, holding a pregnancy test showing two distinct pink lines, a universal symbol of a positive result. Both Ranveer and Deepika’s hands can be seen gently holding their daughter. Deepika captioned the post with just evil eye emojis.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's upcoming work Deepika will be next seen in the movie King. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film also stars Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan and Abhishek Bachchan in lead roles. The film is scheduled to release in theatres in December 2026. Apart from this, Deepika also has Raaka in the pipeline, which stars Allu Arjun. Helmed by Atlee, the film is currently under production.

Meanwhile, Ranveer was last seen in Aditya Dhar's spy thriller Dhurandhar The Revenge. The film shattered box office records, collecting over ₹1,750 crore worldwide and crossing ₹1,000 crore net in India, becoming the first Bollywood film to achieve the feat. He will next be seen in Pralay, directed by Jay Mehta, and also starring Kalyani Priyadarshan.