‘Bahut bol raha hai tu’: Ranbir Kapoor loses his cool at paparazzi during outing with Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal. Watch

Following Ramayana event in Mumbai, Ranbir Kapoor stepped out with wife Alia Bhatt and his Love & War co-star Vicky Kaushal, along with director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, in Mumbai on Saturday night. This was after three first look posters were unveiled over the course of the week and Alia and Vicky walked the ramp on Saturday night for Manish Malhotra. The group stopped for the paparazzi and posed together, but the mood appeared to change towards the end of the photo session when one photographer kept shouting at Ranbir. Ranbir Kapoor gets annoyed at photographer during an outing with Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Ranbir Kapoor gets annoyed at photographer A video from the outing has surfaced on social media. In the clip, Ranbir, Alia, Vicky and Sanjay can be seen posing together outside the restaurant. Ranbir opted for an olive-green short kurta with black jeans, while Alia wore a neon-green dress. Vicky kept it simple in a white shirt and black trousers. At one point, the filmmaker appeared to move out of the frame, seemingly so that Ranbir, Alia and Vicky could pose together.

Ranbir, however, asked the filmmaker to come back and join them for the pictures. The group eventually wrapped up the photo session and began leaving. As Ranbir walked away, one photographer could be heard repeatedly shouting and asking him to pose with Alia and Vicky. The actor turned around and responded, “Bahut bol raha hai tu ha (You are talking a lot).” The clip has since been shared widely on social media, with fans and other users reacting to the brief exchange.