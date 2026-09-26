The Vvaan box office collection day 2: Sidharth Malhotra, Tamannaah Bhatia film shows growth, crosses ₹19 crore

The film faced a theatrical clash with the re-release of Avengers: Endgame , which has reportedly attracted audiences in cinemas. It earned more than Sidharth Malhotra’s last three theatrical releases, Param Sundari, Yodha and Thank God. The film needs to stay steady for the next few days to become a clean hit at the box office.

On its first day, The Vvaan managed to collect ₹8 crore in net box office collection in India on Friday. The latest update from Sacnilk states that the film collected ₹11 crore on its second day. This brings the total India net to ₹19 crore so far.

The Vvaan box office collection day 2 : Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia's The Vvaan - Force of the Forrest has released in theatres on Friday. The film opened to mixed reviews and performed well on its opening day. Now lets see how the film performed on Saturday.

About The Vvaan The Vvaan - Force of the Forrest stars Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead roles, along with Sunil Grover, Shweta Tiwari, Anup Soni, Maniesh Paul, Avtar Gill, Milind Gunaji, Sulabha Arya, Durgesh Kumar, Sundip Ved and Akshaan Sehrawat in supporting roles.

The story revolves around Rishi (Sidharth), who lives in Mumbai with his wife, Mamta (Tamannaah). The couple has been trying to conceive for a long time, but inexplicably are unable to. Meanwhile, Rishi’s elder brother and sister-in-law (Anuup Soni and Shweta Tiwari) have been urging the couple to return to their hometown for Chhath, something Rishi has been avoiding.

Eventually, financial pressure forces Rishi to return home to close a land deal, accompanied by Mamta and their friend, Ved (Maniesh Paul). Rishi plans to sell his share of the land for a substantial sum to make way for a road cutting through a sacred forest. But the proposed project doesn’t sit well with several villagers, who oppose disturbing the holy land. Rishi, however, remains determined, setting in motion a supernatural chain of events. The film is directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra and Arunabh Kumar. It is produced by Balaji Motion Pictures, TVF Motion Pictures and 11:11 Productions.