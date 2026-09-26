Ed Sheeran’s Gillette Stadium shows cancelled amid Macklemore fallout

Ed Sheeran’s September 25 and 26 concerts at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, have been cancelled after severe weather warnings were issued across Boston and New England. According to Variety, forecasts of a nor’easter bringing heavy rain and strong winds prompted the decision. Promoter Messina Touring said the safety of fans, staff and crew was the “top priority.” Ed Sheeran

The cancellation comes amid the controversy over rapper Macklemore’s removal from Sheeran’s US tour after his pro-Palestinian remarks. Gillette owner Robert Kraft said the venue would not provide a platform for “hate speech”, citing Macklemore’s recent actions.

Sheeran later addressed the fallout, saying it had put him “in the middle” of a debate about “freedom of speech”. At his Philadelphia concert, he became emotional, describing it as “a weird week” and saying people close to him were “backing away”, Page Six reported.