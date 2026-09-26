Los Angeles, "The Substance" star Margaret Qualley and Grammy winner Sabrina Carpenter have joined Tom Holland in Sony Pictures' upcoming yet-to-be-titled biopic on legendary dancer and actor Fred Astaire. Margaret Qualley, Sabrina Carpenter join Tom Holland in Fred Astaire biopic

Holland will play Astaire in the film, which will be directed by filmmaker Paul King and produced by Amy Pascal.

Qualley, known for "Maid" and "Once Upon A Time in America", will play Astaire's sister and original dance partner Adele Astaire, while Carpenter will portray Ginger Rogers, his celebrated on-screen dance partner, reported Variety.

Fred and Adele Astaire were major stars on Broadway and London's West End before Fred went on to become one of cinema's most celebrated musical stars, particularly through his collaborations with Rogers.

"I am thrilled and honored to have been entrusted with telling the story of Fred Astaire and his original dance partner - his big sister Adele - to the big screen," King said.

King said Astaire's legacy was best known through his work with Rogers, while Adele's contribution had been largely lost to history, with no surviving footage of her dancing.

"The cinematic challenge of bringing to life these icons of the twentieth century is one that I could not imagine without Tom Holland, Margaret Qualley and Sabrina Carpenter by my side," he added.

King is directing from a screenplay he co-wrote with Steven Levenson, based on Kathleen Riley's book "The Astaires: Fred & Adele". Riley is also serving as a script and story consultant.

Astaire starred in more than 30 film musicals during a career spanning seven decades, in addition to his work on Broadway and the West End. He is particularly remembered for his partnerships with Rogers in films including "The Gay Divorcee", "Top Hat" and "Swing Time".

Holland has been attached to play Astaire for around five years and has been preparing for the role.

He will also serve as a producer through his banner Billy 17, alongside Pascal and Rachel O'Connor for Pascal Pictures, and Ben Holden and Josh Hyams for Lightbulb Pictures.

Harry Holland and Will South for Billy17, Will Clarke and Andy Mayson for Altitude Films, and Levenson are executive producers on the project.

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