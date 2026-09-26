Vicky Kaushal's scarred, cigarette-smoking first look poster from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War means business

Following the first-look poster releases of actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ comes Vicky Kaushal's first-look poster from Love & War. Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the period war drama is easily one of the most anticipated films of 2027, since it marks his first directorial since Gangubai Kathiawadi. Love & War: Vicky Kaushal lights a cigarette in intense first look poster from Sanjay Leela Bhansali film.

First look of Vicky Kaushal The first-look poster of Vicky shows him holding a classic silver Zippo-style lighter in his right hand, flicking it open as he lights the white cigarette between his lips. Smoke curls around his face, adding to the moody atmosphere.

He stares straight into the camera with an intense, brooding expression, his slightly furrowed brows giving him a tough and serious look. He has a thick moustache and a visible mark or scar on his forehead. A gold ring catches the light on his right hand, while his dark, collared shirt adds to the overall rugged appearance.

The makers wrote in their caption, “Nazre milengi, lekin hatengi nahin! 🧿Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War on 21st January 2027 ❤️ See you at the movies! 🎬 #LoveAndWar.”