Alia Bhatt’s Love & War first look: Fierce avatar, cabaret-style look steal spotlight in Sanjay Leela Bhansali film
Alia Bhatt's first look poster came out a day after two posters of Ranbir Kapoor were unveiled.
The much-anticipated Love & War by Sanjay Leela Bhansali has finally unveiled its first look featuring Alia Bhatt. Following the first-look poster releases for Ranbir Kapoor on September 24, the makers today unveiled the first glimpse of Alia. The film, which also stars Vicky Kaushal, has been the talk of the town ever since it was officially announced.
The first look
In the first poster, the actor is shown in a striking new look, wearing a dramatic magenta-red outfit and an elaborate headpiece, much like a cabaret dancer. Wearing a crop top with a thigh-high slit skirt, the poster gives away that it seems to be from a dance sequence, but does not reveal too many details about her role. The poster uses deep red and gold colours, along with dramatic lighting and a smoky background, producing a grand visual style that audiences have come to associate with Bhansali.
The production house shared the poster on social media along with a caption that read: “Aag bhi, dilon ki jaan bhi! ❤️🔥 Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War on 21st January 2027 ❤️ See you at the movies! 🎬.”
Ranbir Kapoor's first look was unveiled recently
Just a day ago, the official Instagram handle of Bhansali Productions unveiled the first-look poster of Ranbir. He was seen driving a vintage car, dressed in a white T-shirt, glasses and sporting a short buzz cut. While his look is understated, one detail immediately stands out: his hand gripping the steering wheel while the other one is visibly bruised and bloodied.
Reunion
Love & War stars Ranbir, Alia and Vicky in the lead, bringing the three actors together for the first time in a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film. The project also reunites Ranbir with Sanjay nearly two decades after Saawariya (2007). The filmmaker is also working with Alia again, following their collaboration on Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022). Interestingly, Ranbir and Vicky have worked together in Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju (2018), whereas Alia has worked with Vicky in Meghna Gulzar's Raazi (2018).
What is Love & War about and release date
The makers have kept the story largely under wraps, but reports describe Love & War as a period romantic war drama. They have previously suggested that Ranbir and Vicky play Indian Air Force officers whose lives become connected to Alia’s character, with a love triangle unfolding against the backdrop of war. Written by Sanjay and Ila Bedi Dutta, the film also stars Supriya Pathak in a key role.
The film has gone through a change in its release plans and was postponed twice, and is now set for a worldwide theatrical release on January 21, 2027. It will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMonica Yadav
Monica Yadav is a senior entertainment journalist with Hindustan Times Entertainment, based in Mumbai, with nearly 11 years of experience covering Bollywood, Hollywood and Asian entertainment, including Korean, Chinese and Thai cinema, television and music. She is among the few Indian journalists in India with a dedicated focus on Korean entertainment, including K-pop and K-dramas, and has interviewed some of the industry's biggest stars while closely tracking the rise of global pop culture. Her reporting has also taken her beyond India, where she has covered travel, culture and entertainment. Alongside her work at Hindustan Times, her bylines have appeared in several international publications. Known for her in-depth interviews, feature stories and engaging storytelling, Monica enjoys exploring the human side of entertainment. From breaking news and long-form features to music coverage, explainers and on-camera conversations with artists, she is passionate about telling stories that connect with audiences across the world.Read More
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