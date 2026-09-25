Oscar winner Marion Cotillard says AI actors 'act like potatoes', but is scared of being 'moved' by one someday

French actor Marion Cotillard has shared her dim view on ‘AI actors’, saying most ‘actors’ created by artificial intelligence still ‘act like potatoes’. However, she admitted to being fearful of a time in future when one could fool or ‘move’ her. French actor Marion Cotillard poses during a photocall to promote the film 7H40 Ce Matin-La / Milo during the 74th San Sebastian International Film Festival in the northern Spanish Basque city of San Sebastian on September 24, 2026. (Photo by ANDER GILLENEA / AFP) (AFP)

Marion Cotillard slams AI actors On Thursday, the 50-year-old actor attended the San Sebastian Film Festival in Spain, where she is promoting her new film 7h40 ce jour-là. Speaking to reporters there ahead of the film's screening, the actor spoke about AI actors as the debate over AI's impact on film and the wider creative industries grows.

"I think I would be very afraid the day I was moved by an AI actor. For now, I find that they act like potatoes, and that reassures me," the 50-year-old Oscar winner said. Marion won the Best Actress Oscar in 2008 for her portrayal of French singer Edith Piaf in La Vie en Rose.

She added that often she wondered whether AI actors could eventually become convincing enough to fool audiences. “I wonder if one day that will happen, if one day I would be fooled by an actor. I have to admit that it's something that makes me think and that can frighten me.”

The debate around AI actors There has been considerable debate about the ethical considerations of using AI-created actors. The most prominent AI actor in the world is Tilly Norwood, whose recent appearance on a talk show further sparked this debate and the efficacy of the so-called AI stars.

Tilly Norwood went viral for abruptly switching to speaking Chinese in the middle of an interview. The incident happened during ‘Piers Morgan Uncensored’ when Norwood was answering a question posed by actor Tom Conti about her upcoming feature film Misaligned.