Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub says India's 'habit of hero worship' has created a new 'star system' on OTT | Interview
Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub talks to Hindustan Times about the current state of OTT in India, and why it is ruled by tropes and a star system.
The emergence of streaming has led many to call this time in Indian storytelling the ‘golden age’ for actors. Many actors, who would not get sizable roles in films, are now leading web series and consequently films. Actors have taken precedence over stars on OTT, emboldening this claim. But Zeeshan Ayyub, who has worked on both streaming and in films, says this approach is myopic.
‘We are finding a new star system’
The actor is currently awaiting the release of his web series, Hunkkaar, which premieres on JioHotstar. He chats with Hindustan Times ahead of the release. Talking about the perception that there were fewer good roles before streaming, he says, “There were good roles written earlier, too. People call me cynical when I say this, but we are finding a new star system here (on streaming), too. That is our habit. Our problem is that we are into hero worship. So we create stars.”
The actor says the spectre of tropes and formulas is ruling the streaming scene in India currently. “Look at what works (on OTT) in today’s time. Firstly, it should be a thriller. Otherwise, it should be the story of a village. There are 3-4 patterns. Either the police are the hero, catching a thief. Or the thief is the hero, evading the police,” he tells us.
‘I am very privileged’
As the conversation shifts to the perception that this is the golden age for actors, Zeeshan argues that the question should be posed to the lakhs of aspiring actors still looking for work, and not to the few who have it: “I admit I am very privileged. All of us are. The thing is that these questions are asked of us, the ones getting work. Since I am getting work, I will feel this is the golden period. The lakh-odd people still struggling to find work should answer this. I have so much work that I can’t sit idle, so I will feel this is the best time. But do they?”
All about Zeeshan's Hunkkaar
Hunkkaar: The Roar stars Fatima Sana Shaikh, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayub, Raghubir Yadav, Aneet Padda, Ram Kapoor, Arjun Mathur, and Zoya Hussain. The series focuses on a schoolgirl’s allegation of sexual harassment against a revered self-proclaimed godman and the investigation into it. It will release on JioHotstar on September 25.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhimanyu Mathur
Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.Read More
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