Who is Mary Barth Budenholzer? Gregg Popovich's new wife, net worth in focus as NBA legend marries ex of assistant coach

NBA legend Gregg Popovich got married to Mary Barth Budenholzer, the ex-wife of former assistant coach Mike Budenholzer. The two exchanged wedding rings on September 16 in Texas, and the marriage license was filed in Bexar County. Gregg Popovich with Mary Barth at a San Antonio Spurs game after the latter's divorce from Popovich's former assistant coach Mike Budenholzer. (X/@BrickCenter_)

TMZ reported on the San Antonio Spurs head coach marrying the ex-wife of his former assistant coach, who worked closely with Popovich to win Spurs their 5 NBA Championship rings.

Budenholzer worked under Popovich for about 20 years – from 1996 to 2013. Then, he became the head coach of Atlanta Hawks. It remains unclear when the former's wife began her relationship with the head coach.

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However, Budenholzer and his wife got divorced in 2016 and Popovich's first wife, Erin, died two years later after a battle with an undisclosed severe illness. Now, Budenholzer is also reportedly in a new relationship, while Popovich and new wife, Mary, attended the Spurs game together last season.

Here's all you need to know about Mary Barth Budenholzer.

Who is Mary Barth Budenholzer? Mary Ellen Barth, as her maiden name is, was born on October 10, 1964 in Corpus Christi, Texas. She attended Mary Carroll High School before graduating from the University of Texas, Austin.

She has been described as a supportive partner to Budenholzer in an Essentially Sports article. The couple had four children together – William Vincent, Savoia Elizabeth “Libby,” Hanna Louise, and John Bent “John.”

While Mary has been described as a private person who avoids the public eye, in 2013, after Budenholzer won with Spurs, she and the kids placed brooms along the streets, signifying a series sweep. Further, the Budenholzer home displayed a ‘Best of the West’ banner with Mary fielding calls for the same all morning, as per the report.

While Mary and Mike Budenholzer are now divorced, the latter is in a relationship with a woman called Lisa. In 2024, Budenholzer had said in a press conference “My partner Lisa, here today, (has) been a game-changer in my life.”

Gregg Popovich net worth Popovich's net worth has also come into focus amid his remarriage. The NBA legend is estimated to have a net worth of around $50 million. He has two children – Jill and Micky – with late wife, Erin, to whom he had been married for 42 years.

The news of the 77-year-old Popovich's remarriage sparked reactions among fans. “I wouldn't hold Pop against this. He lost his wife and is probably been living on his own especially now that he has a stroke,” one wrote. Another added “Mike had to have given Pop his blessing.”