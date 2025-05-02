Mitch Johnson: 5 facts about Gregg Popovich's replacement Spurs fans might not know

Mitch Johnson will be taking on as San Antonio Spurs' coaching position after legendary Gregg Popovich stepped down on Friday. The 76-year-old, who faced a medical emergency only weeks ago, has been promoted and will be the team's president of basketball operations, the Spurs confirmed. San Antonio Spurs will appoint Mitch Johnson as head coach (AP)

“While my love and passion for the game remain, I’ve decided it’s time to step away as head coach. I’m forever grateful to the wonderful players, coaches, staff and fans who allowed me to serve them as the Spurs head coach and am excited for the opportunity to continue to support the organization, community, and city that are so meaningful to me," Popovich said in a statement posted by the Spurs.

Johnson, who was previously the interim coach, will be named as the full-time coach, ESPN reported.

While little is known about Mitch Johnson's personal life, here are five key facts about him that not many San Antonio fans would know.

5 key facts about Mitch Johnson, the new Spurs coach

Roots in Stanford: Before his coaching career, Johnson was a standout basketball player at Stanford University, where he earned Academic All-American honors. A point guard known for his high basketball IQ, he balanced academics with athletics, majoring in economics.

Undrafted in the 2009 draft: Johnson went undrafted in the 2009 draft. He joined the Tulsa 66ers later. He was waived by the 66ers in December that year. The new Spurs coach then made a career in Europe, playing across leagues in Germany and Belgium.

G League beginnings with Austin Spurs: Mitch Johnson’s coaching journey began in 2016 with the Austin Spurs, San Antonio’s G League affiliate, where he served as an assistant for three seasons. His work in player development caught the eye of the Spurs’ organization, leading to his promotion to the NBA bench in 2019. His success in the G League, including fostering raw talent, laid the foundation for his ability to guide young stars like Victor Wembanyama.

Summer League: Johnson isn’t new to leading the Spurs under pressure. He served as the head coach for the Spurs’ NBA Summer League teams in 2022 and 2023, giving him early experience managing a roster and implementing Popovich’s system in a competitive setting.

Player endorsement amid chaos: Despite the Spurs’ challenging 2024-25 season, marked by Popovich’s absence and Wembanyama’s season-ending injury, Johnson earned high praise from veteran point guard Chris Paul. After a win against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Paul lauded Johnson’s poise, saying, “Mitch did a great job… Things happen within this league all the time, and just like with players, it’s ‘next man up.’”