Jordon Hudson, 24, has amassed a whopping $8 million real estate portfolio since dating Bill Belichick

ByHT News Desk
May 02, 2025 03:11 AM IST

Jordon Hudson is dating NFL coach Bill Belichick. The 24-year-old has amassed a real estate portfolio valued at over $8 million.

Jordon Hudson, 24, has become a household name not only for her relationship with NFL coaching icon Bill Belichick, but also for her rapid rise in the world of real estate investment, as reported by US Weekly.

Jordon Hudson, the 24-year-old partner of legendary NFL coach Bill Belichick, has swiftly emerged as a rising force in the world of real estate, building a property portfolio valued at over $8 million in less than two years(Instagram/ @jordon)
The couple’s unexpected pairing — Belichick is 72 — has drawn widespread media attention over the past year, especially after a headline-making appearance on CBS Mornings, where Hudson shut down a question about how they met with a sharp “It’s not really your business.”

Also read: UNC's Belichick defends Hudson as 'doing her job' after interjecting during CBS interview

The two reportedly met in 2021 during a flight, where a chance conversation over a philosophy textbook sparked a connection. Hudson, then a college student, was reading Deductive Logic by a Harvard professor, which impressed the analytically minded Belichick, as reported by People.

Their bond grew quietly before going public in late 2024, when they attended the Museum Gala together. Since then, they have been seen at high-profile events, including the 2025 NFL Honors.

Hudson graduated from Bridgewater State University in 2022. According to her LinkedIn profile, she was the chief operating officer of Belichick Productions from August 2024 to February 2025. She will be competing in the Miss Maine USA pageant this year.

Also Read: Bill Belichick vs CBS: Network hits back amid Jordon Hudson interruption row

Jordon Hudson's whopping $8M portfolio

Though the relationship has made headlines, it is Hudson’s financial accomplishments that are turning heads in business circles. In just under two years, she has amassed a real estate portfolio valued at over $8 million. Her acquisitions span multiple Massachusetts properties, including luxury townhomes in Dorchester and a multi-family complex in Roxbury Crossing.

These properties are owned under various LLCs, with Hudson listed as the primary borrower. She has successfully converted them into income-generating rental units.

