Bill Belichick vs CBS: Network hits back amid Jordon Hudson interruption row

In a scathing response to former New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick and his girlfriend Jordon Hudson's allegations, CBS News on Wednesday said that there were no ‘limitations’ to the interview with the 73-year-old. This comes after Belichick accused the network of creating a ‘false narrative’ that his girlfriend was attempting to control the conversation promoting his book. Bill Belichick and his girlfriend Jordon Hudson made several allegations against CBS News(Getty Images via AFP)

The six-time Super Bowl-winning coach appeared on CBS Mornings ahead of the release of his memoir, ‘The Art of Winning: Lessons from My Life in Football’. He was accompanied by his 24-year-old girlfriend, Hudson, who interrupted after Tony Dokoupil asked about their relationship.

Dokoupil asked Belichick about how he met Hudson. Jordon Hudson, who was sitting at a desk, responded: “We’re not talking about this."

Bill Belichick issues statement

Days after the interview, Belichick released a statement defending Hudson. He said she was ‘doing her job to ensure the interview stayed on track’. The University of North Carolina coach further added: “Some of the clips make it appear as though we were avoiding the question of how we met, but we have been open about the fact that Jordon and I met on a flight to Palm Beach in 2021.”

The 73-year-old stated that the eight-minute segment that aired ‘does not reflect’ the complete interview, and he had asked his publicist that he wanted his book tour interviews to focus on the contents of his memoir.

CBS hits back

In a scathing reply, CBS News noted: “When we agreed to speak with Mr. Belichick, it was for a wide-ranging interview. There were no preconditions or limitations to this conversation. This was confirmed repeatedly with his publisher before the interview took place and after it was completed.”